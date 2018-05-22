Analysis: Tariffs on Chinese Exports Would Hit Many Non-Chinese Companies

As the first chart details, the export share of foreign-invested enterprises (FIEs) in China has experienced a gradual decline but remains substantial, accounting for approximately 43%.

Moreover, if proposed U.S. tariffs (Section 301) were to take effect, China's foreign-dominated Information and Communications Technology (ICT) manufacturing sector would be hit the hardest. Among all the sectors that export from China, ICT has the highest share of foreign participation. As the second chart details, FIEs account for approximately 79% of exports in this space. ICT goods include products such as computers, flat screens, and smart phones.

