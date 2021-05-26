Analytics Market to grow by USD 172.77 billion during 2021-2025, Amazon.com Inc. and Informatica LLC emerge as Key Contributors to growth| Technavio

Based on segmentation by end-user, which is the leading segment in the market?

BFSI segment led the largest market share during the forecast period.

What is the key driver influencing the market?

The growing availability and complexity of data will influence the market .

What is the expected CAGR in the market?

The market is projected to register at a CAGR of almost 17%.

What is the key challenge hindering the market growth?

Data privacy and security concerns will impede market growth.

How big is the North American market?

32% of the growth will originate from North America

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Amazon.com Inc., Informatica LLC, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., MicroStrategy Inc., Oracle Corp., QlikTech international AB, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, and SAS Institute Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the growing availability and complexity of data and increased dependency on the Internet for critical operations will offer immense growth opportunities, data privacy and security concerns is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this analytics market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Analytics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Analytics Market is segmented as below:

End-user

BFSI



Manufacturing



Retail



Healthcare



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

Analytics Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The analytics market report covers the following areas:

Analytics Market Size

Analytics Market Trends

Analytics Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the growing need to improve business efficiency as one of the prime reasons driving the analytics market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Analytics Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist analytics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the analytics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the analytics market across North America , Europe , APAC, MEA, and South America

, , APAC, MEA, and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of analytics market vendors

