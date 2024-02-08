Analyzing the U.S. Residential Housing Market & Outlook for 2024 and Beyond

The BGL Building Products Insider: Housing Market Poised for Growth

CLEVELAND, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Long-term demand drivers in the U.S. housing market underpin a multi-year growth outlook in residential building products, according to a new industry report released by the Building Products investment banking team from Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL).

Download and read the BGL Building Products Insider— Analyzing the U.S. Residential Housing Market and Outlook for 2024 and Beyond: https://bit.ly/bglBuildingProductsFeb2024

The building products industry report features an in-depth examination of the state of the U.S. housing market, highlighting compelling fundamentals that provide the foundation for future growth. Key takeaways include:

Expectations of easing inflation and lower interest rates should continue to put downward pressure on mortgage rates.





The deficit of affordable housing will need to be filled in part by accelerating the pace of new home construction.





Home builder and government incentives should entice many prospective buyers and sellers to return to the market.





Consumers continue to signal a strong desire to invest in their existing homes, with $450 billion+ projected to be spent on repair and remodeling (R&R) activities in 2024.

While tempered housing demand in 2023 has slowed down related building products M&A activity, BGL believes conditions will improve in line with the strengthening housing market.

Transactions such as MITER Brands' announcement in January 2024 of its $3.1 billion acquisition of PGT Innovations (pending) and ASSA ABLOY's $4.3 billion purchase of the Hardware and Home Improvement Business from Spectrum Brands in June 2023 underscore strong investor conviction about the long-term prospects for both the residential new construction and R&R markets.

BGL's Building Products investment banking team is highly experienced in the residential, commercial construction, and infrastructure segments. We have successfully completed building products transactions across a wide range of end markets, from basic building materials such as aggregates, lumber, and pavers and pre-cast products to complex fenestration extrusions, glass fabrications, curtain wall, and highly engineered specialty coatings.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructurings, business valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 35 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

