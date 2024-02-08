Analyzing the U.S. Residential Housing Market & Outlook for 2024 and Beyond

News provided by

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

08 Feb, 2024, 15:07 ET

The BGL Building Products Insider: Housing Market Poised for Growth

CLEVELAND, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Long-term demand drivers in the U.S. housing market underpin a multi-year growth outlook in residential building products, according to a new industry report released by the Building Products investment banking team from Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL).

Download and read the BGL Building Products Insider— Analyzing the U.S. Residential Housing Market and Outlook for 2024 and Beyond: https://bit.ly/bglBuildingProductsFeb2024

Continue Reading
Long-term demand drivers in the U.S. housing market underpin a multi-year growth outlook in residential building products, according to a new industry report released by the Building Products investment banking team from Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL).
Long-term demand drivers in the U.S. housing market underpin a multi-year growth outlook in residential building products, according to a new industry report released by the Building Products investment banking team from Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL).

The building products industry report features an in-depth examination of the state of the U.S. housing market, highlighting compelling fundamentals that provide the foundation for future growth. Key takeaways include:

  • Expectations of easing inflation and lower interest rates should continue to put downward pressure on mortgage rates.

  • The deficit of affordable housing will need to be filled in part by accelerating the pace of new home construction.

  • Home builder and government incentives should entice many prospective buyers and sellers to return to the market.

  • Consumers continue to signal a strong desire to invest in their existing homes, with $450 billion+ projected to be spent on repair and remodeling (R&R) activities in 2024.

While tempered housing demand in 2023 has slowed down related building products M&A activity, BGL believes conditions will improve in line with the strengthening housing market.

Transactions such as MITER Brands' announcement in January 2024 of its $3.1 billion acquisition of PGT Innovations (pending) and ASSA ABLOY's $4.3 billion purchase of the Hardware and Home Improvement Business from Spectrum Brands in June 2023 underscore strong investor conviction about the long-term prospects for both the residential new construction and R&R markets.

BGL's Building Products investment banking team is highly experienced in the residential, commercial construction, and infrastructure segments. We have successfully completed building products transactions across a wide range of end markets, from basic building materials such as aggregates, lumber, and pavers and pre-cast products to complex fenestration extrusions, glass fabrications, curtain wall, and highly engineered specialty coatings.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company
Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital marketsfinancial restructuringsbusiness valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 35 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

SOURCE Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Also from this source

BGL Announces the Sale of VOXDATA Solutions to Qualfon Group

BGL Announces the Sale of VOXDATA Solutions to Qualfon Group

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the sale of VOXDATA Solutions Inc. (VOXDATA), an outsourced customer contact solutions...
BGL Announces the Sale of Anker Industries to Opta Group

BGL Announces the Sale of Anker Industries to Opta Group

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the sale of Anker Industries (Anker), a portfolio company of Continuim Equity Partners....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Construction & Building

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.