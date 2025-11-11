BGL Announces GENDA Inc. has Acquired Indigo NewCo Limited

GENDA will acquire over 100 amusement arcades and over 125 mini-locations in the UK

CHICAGO, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company, a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm, is pleased to announce that GENDA Inc. ("GENDA") has acquired Indigo NewCo Limited ("Indigo"), an amusement arcade operation business managed by its parent company, Inspired Gaming. BGL's Family Products & Entertainment investment banking team served as the exclusive financial advisor to GENDA in the transaction after previously advising GENDA on its acquisition of Player One Amusement Group, Barberio Entertainment Company, and the National Entertainment Network.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, GENDA is an entertainment company that aims to increase the "total volume of fun" around the world through its diversified range of business activities, including amusement arcade, karaoke, food and beverage, character merchandising, and content & promotion. GENDA's platforms include the amusement arcade chain GiGO and the karaoke chain Karaoke BanBan, as well as mini locations in Japan, North America and the United Kingdom.

Based in Staffordshire, England, Inspired Gaming operates over 100 amusement arcades and over 125 mini-locations across approximately 170 family centers and adult gaming centers in the UK. Inspired Gaming amusement arcades are located in facilities called "Holiday Parks," which are a type of mass-market, resort-style accommodation that combines glamping facilities with various entertainment options.

With this acquisition, in addition to the existing mini-locations, GENDA will also begin operating large-scale amusement arcades in the UK. By expanding into the European market, GENDA will deploy the popular Japanese-style "Kawaii" games. The acquisition supports GENDA's strategy of growing its entertainment sector through the purchase of amusement arcade businesses in various countries.

The transaction closed in Q4 2025.

