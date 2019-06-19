Anant Yardi Named a Glassdoor Top CEO in 2019

SANTA BARBARA, California, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anant Yardi, president and founder of Yardi®, has won a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award honoring the Top CEOs in 2019. Glassdoor, one of the world's largest job and recruiting sites, released its annual list recognizing top leaders that employees love working for in countries throughout North America and parts of Europe.

Mr. Yardi ranked No. 33 in CEOs from top large U.S. companies, based on the anonymous and voluntary reviews Yardi employees shared on Glassdoor throughout the past year.

"It's an honor to recognize incredible leaders who, from their employees' perspectives, exemplify exceptional vision, trust and communication. Glassdoor's Top CEOs award continues to be more competitive every year, and I congratulate each leader on their achievement," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor president and chief operating officer. "Today's job seekers are looking for leaders who share their values and will empower them to bring their full selves to work."

"Our corporate motto is 'Take care of our clients, take care of our employees, take care of our communities, stay focused, and grow' and we work hard to fulfill those commitments," said Mr. Yardi. "I am grateful and pleased to receive this positive confirmation from our staff."

According to Glassdoor, when employees review a company, they are asked to rate various factors about their employment experience, including their overall satisfaction and other workplace attributes like senior management. Employees are also asked to rate whether they approve, disapprove or are neutral about the job their CEO is doing. Among the approximately 900,000 companies reviewed on Glassdoor, the average CEO approval rating is 69 percent. Mr. Yardi's rating was 95%.

Glassdoor's Top CEOs in 2019 were determined using company reviews shared by U.S.-based employees between May 2, 2018 and May 1, 2019. The final list is compiled using Glassdoor's proprietary algorithm, led by its Economic Research Team, and considers quantity, quality and consistency of reviews.

For the complete list of all Glassdoor Top CEOs winners in 2019, please visit: https://www.glassdoor.com/Award/Top-CEOs-LST_KQ0,8.htm

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

About Glassdoor

Glassdoor combines all the latest jobs with millions of reviews and insights to make it easy for people to find a job that is uniquely right for them. The company is on a mission to help people everywhere find a job and company they love. In pursuit of the mission, Glassdoor helps employers hire truly informed candidates at scale through effective recruiting solutions like job advertising and employer branding products. Launched in 2008, Glassdoor now has reviews and insights for approximately 900,000 companies located in more than 190 countries. For more information, visit glassdoor.com.

