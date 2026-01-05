Yardi Storage Manager: The first enterprise all-in-one platform for self storage

Yardi

Jan 05, 2026, 09:00 ET

Yardi launches industry-first proptech solution combining marketing, leasing, accounting and operations for large, complex or multi-facility storage portfolios

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi®, a global leader in real estate technology, proudly announces the launch of Yardi® Storage Manager, a cutting-edge software solution designed to meet the evolving needs of enterprise-level self storage operators.

This new offering means regardless of portfolio size or complexity, Yardi can now offer any self storage business a unified platform that streamlines operations, enhances customer experiences and drives portfolio-wide performance.

Promotional graphic for Yardi Storage Manager software showing a tablet with a performance dashboard displaying property management metrics, alongside bold text reading ‘TOTAL CONTROL.’
"Enterprise operators have long needed a single platform that can scale with their business, unify their data and deliver real-time insights," said Jeff Bailey, manager at Yardi. "Yardi Storage Manager fills the gap."

Built for operators managing hundreds or thousands of units across multiple locations, Yardi Storage Manager delivers enterprise-grade scalability. It integrates with Yardi's accounting, marketing, procurement, construction, CRM, forecasting and payment solutions to provide a single source of truth.

"We understand the unique challenges of the self storage industry," said Rob Teel, CEO at Yardi. "Yardi Storage Manager reflects our commitment to continuous innovation and our belief that technology should simplify operations, not complicate them."

Yardi Storage Manager is now available to self storage operators across North America. To learn more about, please contact a representative.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies around the world. With more than 10,000 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

