Ananta Is Setting New Efficiency Standards in the Health and Wellness World

The Global Health Brand's In-House Production Process Gives It an Edge Over the Competition

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ananta Medicare is a global health brand that has been perfecting preventative health for over two decades. The brand's motto is "endless care about your health," which reflects its desire to provide ongoing supplemental support not just to address existing issues but to preserve ongoing health over time.

Ananta's products are accessible, effective and affordable thanks to the company's comprehensive approach to running its business. "We like to do things in-house," explains company president Pradeep Jain, "Too many companies cut costs and take shortcuts by handing off production and formulation to third parties. That might work in other industries, but in health and wellness, you need to be as accurate and efficient as possible. You need to know what is happening. If we can keep the production process in our own hands, we feel we are better able to provide an effective end product to our customers at an affordable price point."

Ananta already has a global reputation amongst consumers and doctors alike for the quality and efficiency of its business model. The company creates its own in-house formulations, which it develops into products in its own factories in India. Ananta offices span the globe, from Bharat to the U.K. and even Ukraine. Along with an efficient product development and manufacturing process, Ananta's team works in close collaboration with specialists in the fields of medicine and pharmacy as an ongoing effort to improve general healthcare culture.

The result of this global internal network of creativity, research, manufacturing, and distribution is a range of high-quality products that anyone around the world can access. Whether they're looking for ways to improve their skin , calm their mind , strengthen their bones , or regulate their menstruation , Ananta Medicare has a solution.

Ananta Medicare Limited was founded in 1999 and consists of a group of companies that specialize in the manufacturing and marketing of high-quality products with natural components. These include generic medicines, dietary supplements, and cosmetics. The brand has plants in India, each dedicated to specific manufacturing needs. It also has offices in the UK, India, and Ukraine. The company's vision has always been to protect and preserve health and increase quality of life. Learn more at www.anantamedicare.us .

