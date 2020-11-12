Anastasia Beverly Hills Chooses Global-e to Localize Its International Offering to Better Cater to Global Demand and Boost D2C Online Strategy

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Internationally renowned cosmetics brand Anastasia Beverly Hills (ABH) and Global-e, the leading provider of cross-border ecommerce solutions, today announced their collaboration to localize the brand's cross-border ecommerce experience for global customers and support the brand's international online growth.

As a result of the successful collaboration, ABH's international conversion rate increased by 51% YoY within just three months of launching Global-e's solution, reflecting the vastly improved level of cross-border customer satisfaction.

Anastasia Beverly Hills chose to collaborate with Global-e to maximize its direct-to-consumer global sales and remove the challenges that hindered international conversions by optimizing the entire shopping experience – from browsing through to delivery. With a proven track record across hundreds of leading brands and retailers, Global-e's comprehensive cross-border solution enabled ABH to localize and tailor its website to the shopping preferences of each individual international market and align offerings with the brand's marketing strategy and business KPIs in each region.

"Our customers are our number one priority, and yet we struggled to offer our international clients the same seamless online experience we provide our domestic customers. We realized that improving our international offering would be a challenging task to take on alone and recognized Global-e as a great choice to provide very valuable services and to help achieve our goal to better cater to our global shoppers and drive our international growth," said Vivian Weng, Senior Vice President, Digital & Ecommerce, Anastasia Beverly Hills. "Global-e's expertise and advanced capabilities have proven key in providing our international customers with a first-class, localized experience that quickly translated into lower cart abandonment and higher customer satisfaction."

By implementing Global-e's solution on its ecommerce platform, ABH is now able to offer shoppers in over 200 markets worldwide an optimal online shopping experience, including:

Localized per market messaging

Pricing presented in local currencies in accordance with the brand's business strategy, with 100+ currencies supported

A localized, one-step checkout page, supported in 26 languages

Guaranteed calculation of all import duties and taxes and a pre-payment option at checkout to prevent any surprises upon delivery

Competitive shipping rates, including free express shipping over specified thresholds

A wide variety of local and alternative payment methods with more than 150 methods supported

"We are thrilled to be working with such a renowned beauty brand. Anastasia Beverly Hills had high international demand, and through our cross-border solutions, it has been able to capitalize on that demand while forging a strong relationship with its customers abroad and continuously enhancing its international results," said Matthew Merrilees, CEO North America, Global-e. "Especially since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, ecommerce is more crucial to businesses than ever before. In today's booming global ecommerce market, providing shoppers on your webstore with a seamless end-to-end experience no matter where they are in the world is essential for opening up new revenue streams and building brand loyalty, driving global online success."

ABH saw considerable growth across key international markets including Canada, Switzerland and the Gulf markets as a result of implementing Global-e's solution. In Canada, where the brand can now provide its customers with a guaranteed final cost of their purchase with no additional fees upon delivery, ABH's conversion rate increased by 67% within just three months of integration. The brand saw 99.6% of its Canadian customers choose to make purchases in CAD once given the option. ABH witnessed a 287% YoY uplift in conversion rate in Qatar, and a 162% YoY increase in Switzerland.

The collaboration also enabled ABH to successfully penetrate numerous new markets, some of which are now top performing global markets for the brand, including Russia. It additionally unlocked important growth across untapped rest of world (ROW) markets including Norway, Israel, Ukraine, Singapore, Chile and Puerto Rico, significantly expanding ABH's global customer base.

About Anastasia Beverly Hills

Anastasia Beverly Hills was founded by celebrity beauty pioneer and "Brow Guru" Anastasia Soare in 1997. The business started with a flagship beauty salon in Beverly Hills, specializing in unique eyebrow treatments that ignited a "brow revolution." The brand launched its first eyebrow product line in 2000, continuing to expand beyond the brow category and into a leading cosmetics brand. Anastasia Beverly Hills rapidly gained international fame, through high demand for its products and its loyal celebrity clientele.

About Global-e

Global-e is the leading provider of cross-border ecommerce solutions. The chosen partner of hundreds of global brands and retailers across the USA, Europe and Asia, Global-e makes selling internationally as simple as selling domestically. Founded in 2013 by Amir Schlachet, Shahar Tamari, and Nir Debbi, the company enables ecommerce retailers to significantly increase international conversion rates by offering online shoppers in over 200 destinations worldwide a seamless, localized shopping experience. Its end-to-end ecommerce solutions combine cutting-edge localization capabilities and big-data best practice businesses intelligence models with streamlined international logistics and vast cross-border experience, enabling merchants to maximize its online revenue and achieve continuous global growth. For more information visit www.global-e.com.

