Anastasia Beverly Hills Launches Game-Changing Volumizing Tinted Brow Gel: Achieve Perfect Brows in Seconds

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anastasia Beverly Hills, leading global beauty brand, proudly introduces its latest breakthrough in brow innovation: Volumizing Tinted Brow Gel. Designed to provide effortless, salon-quality brows at home, this new product offers instant color, volume, and definition for a flawless finish.

Volumizing Tinted Brow Gel delivers a lightweight, buildable formula that transforms brows with ease. The gel's mousse-like texture blends seamlessly, adding natural fullness and definition while maintaining a soft, matte finish.

"Our new Volumizing Tinted Brow Gel is the ultimate solution for achieving perfectly groomed brows in seconds," said Anastasia Soare, CEO and Founder of Anastasia Beverly Hills. "The custom-designed, precision brush, with long and short bristles, ensures every hair is coated and instantly enhances your brows with natural-looking color and volume."

Key Features of the Volumizing Tinted Brow Gel:

Lightweight, Buildable Formula: Delivers a soft, natural finish that enhances brow definition without feeling heavy.

Water-Resistant & Long-Wearing: Stays put for up to 24 hours, making it perfect for all-day wear.

Instant Color & Volume: Adds immediate color and fullness for a natural, well-defined look.

Custom-Designed, Dual-Action Precision Brush: Features short bristles for detailing and defining, and long bristles for tinting and volumizing.

Seamless Application: The brush fits perfectly in the brow for a precise, mess-free application, allowing time to blend before setting.

Versatile Shade Range: Available in 9 shades, including Blonde, Taupe, Soft Brown, Auburn , Chocolate, Medium Brown, Dark Brown, Ebony, and Granite. Suitable for covering grey hairs and color-correcting.

Volumizing Tinted Brow Gel is ideal for beginners and on-the-go beauty lovers, providing a quick and easy solution to achieve perfectly defined brows. Its unique formula and brush design make it a must-have in your beauty routine.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Volumizing Tinted Brow Gel will be available on 9/4 on anastasiabeverlyhills.com and in all retailers on 9/12. It will be available in full size ($25) as well as mini size ($13).

For more information about the Volumizing Tinted Brow Gel and other Anastasia Beverly Hills products, please visit anastasiabeverlyhills.com.

**About Anastasia Beverly Hills:**

Romanian-born beauty entrepreneur Anastasia Soare launched her namesake brand with a Beverly Hills flagship salon in 1997 and the company's first product line in 2000. Rooted in the sacred geometry of the Golden Ratio, ABH creates prestige cosmetics for a passionate prosumer audience. Soare was first to introduce brow shaping followed by a product line based on her patented Golden Ratio Eyebrow Shaping Method and is widely credited for fueling the multi-million dollar business that surrounds the category.

Anastasia Beverly Hills products are available at anastasiabeverlyhills.com, Dillard's, Macy's, Nordstrom, Sephora, ULTA, and select retailers in over 30 countries.

