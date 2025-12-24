ANASTASIA BEVERLY HILLS COMPLETES RECAPITALIZATION TRANSACTION

Founder and CEO Anastasia Soare Makes $225 Million Equity Investment in ABH

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Anastasia Beverly Hills ("ABH") announced it has closed a recapitalization transaction, with the unanimous support of its lenders and TPG, that significantly reduces the company's debt and strengthens its long-term financial positioning. As part of the transaction, Anastasia Soare has made a $225 million equity investment in ABH and remains the majority owner and CEO of the company.

Anastasia Soare, Founder and CEO of Anastasia Beverly Hills, said, "With this transaction, we have greater financial flexibility to support ABH both today and through our next chapters of innovation and growth. We have been encouraged by the success of our recent launches, steadfast loyalty to our core products and the inspirational customer engagement and feedback we receive, which has contributed to our resilient performance even through an uncertain market environment.

"Now, we are in a stronger position to invest in and capitalize on our growth strategy – developing new products, deepening our engagement with customers, investing in our talented team and enhancing our distribution and marketing strategies. Our team is personally inspired by our relationships with our customers and partners, and we are excited to build on our role as a leading force in the beauty industry.

"We are pleased to have continued strong support from our long-term lenders. We are grateful for our constructive partnership with TPG over the years and we look forward to continuing to work with all of our stakeholders as we execute our growth strategy."

About Anastasia Beverly Hills

Romanian-born beauty entrepreneur Anastasia Soare launched her namesake brand with a Beverly Hills flagship salon in 1997 and the company's first product line in 2000. Rooted in the sacred geometry of the Golden Ratio, ABH creates prestige cosmetics for a passionate prosumer audience. Soare was first to introduce brow shaping followed by a product line based on her patented Golden Ratio Eyebrow Shaping Method and is widely credited for fueling the multi-million dollar business that surrounds the category.

Anastasia Beverly Hills products are available at anastasiabeverlyhills.com, Dillard's, Macy's, Nordstrom, Sephora, ULTA, and select retailers in over 30 countries. Best sellers include Brow Wiz, Brow Freeze Gel, Impeccable Setting Spray, and Lip Liner.

