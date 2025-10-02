Anatomage Unveils New Era of 3D Interactive Medical Study with Latest Platform Update

Since its inception, the Anatomage Table has aimed to transform how medical education is taught, studied, and applied. Each year, new features are introduced to deliver interactive, clinically relevant learning. With this latest release, Anatomage provides a new level of detail, accuracy, color, and texture of real human-based anatomy and physiology to exceed the expectations of the most demanding medical school curriculum.

At the core of Anatomage's platform is its exclusive collection of fully segmented, high-resolution cadavers, based on real human donors. With this update, Anatomage is adding a sixth full-body cadaver: a geriatric female who passed away from pancreatic cancer. This body not only presents normal anatomy, but also highlights the spread of metastases across multiple organs, offering an unmatched opportunity to explore pathological anatomy and its devastating effects in true-to-life detail.

The process took more than two years to complete, beginning with imaging of sequential slices from the frozen cadaver, followed by the segmentation and 3D modeling of the image data. The result is a cadaver dataset that isn't just an empty shell — it's a volumetric visualization of the entire human body with the most detailed and accurate full internal anatomy available.

With this additional cadaver, the Anatomage Table is also introducing a unique multi-cadaver comparison feature, allowing students to examine structural differences between bodies in real time. Users can isolate the exact same anatomical structure or region and compare how it differs across male and female, older and younger, and varied pathological presentations.

This kind of side-by-side exploration gives students a clearer understanding of natural anatomical variability, which is essential for clinical practice. The ability to examine these structures interactively, from multiple angles and in different viewing modes, transforms how anatomical diversity is taught and understood.

This Table update also expands the platform's functional simulation library, combining Anatomage's real cadaver digital bodies with real-time motion. Among the most anticipated features is a virtual hanging skeleton, bringing new life to a familiar fixture found in the corner of every anatomy lab. Unlike physical models, the virtual skeleton allows users to simulate joint motion with anatomical and biomechanical accuracy — moving one or multiple joints to create compound poses, which can then be recorded and played back. This marks the first time real human skeletal structures have been used to simulate kinematic motion in an interactive, digital environment.

This new release will be available for all eligible Anatomage Tables at no extra cost. It also includes:

A healthy, standardized synthetic body based on Anatomage's real 3D cadaver data.

An ear physiology simulation.

Clinical procedure simulations, including aesthetic injections, endoscopy, colonoscopy, radiology, and radiation oncology.

Refinements to existing simulations, including homeostasis, renal physiology, and catheterization.

Nerve, lymphatic, and fetal circulation schematics.

Segmentation of over 450 CT/MRI scans from the Anatomage case library. Translations in French, German, Italian and Spanish soon available together with Terminologia Anatomica (Latin)."



With this upgrade, Anatomage sets a new benchmark for 3D interactive medical study — one based on accuracy, detail, and real human anatomy. By continuing to evolve with both the needs of educators and the realities of clinical training, Anatomage remains focused on delivering advanced educational content and exploring the wonders of human anatomy in a way that students have never experienced before.

