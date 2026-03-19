ANBC brings debate on sustainable credit and AI governance to international financial events in the United States

Participation in conferences in Miami reinforces Brazil's role in global discussions on data, regulation, and innovation in the credit market

MIAMI, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Credit Bureaus (ANBC) is strengthening its presence in the global debate on the future of credit by taking part in two major international financial industry events held in Miami. The organization's executive president, Elias Sfeir, will join leading experts to discuss topics such as Artificial Intelligence governance, compliance, and regulatory transformation in the financial system.

On March 24, during the FIBA AML Conference — an event focused on anti-money laundering practices and strengthening compliance frameworks — Sfeir will speak at the panel "I implemented AI, now what? A governance perspective." The session will bring together representatives from ENGAGE.MC, BH Compliance, and AWN Advisors to address AI governance, data transparency, and integrity mechanisms in the financial sector.

At Fintech Americas 2026, one of the region's leading conferences on banking, payments, insurance, and fintech, Sfeir will also participate in the panel "AI meets Open Finance: how Brazil's regulatory revolution is redefining the future of the banking sector." Scheduled for March 25, the discussion will feature representatives from the Central Bank of Brazil, Open Finance Brazil, and Socure, focusing on the intersection of Artificial Intelligence and regulation in building a more efficient, transparent, and secure financial market.

According to Sfeir, ANBC's presence in international forums enhances the exchange of experiences and strengthens discussions on the responsible use of data in the financial system. "Exchanging best practices with international organizations is an opportunity not only to learn, but also to contribute. Brazil has made significant progress in the responsible use of data to expand access to credit, and bringing this experience of credit democratization to the global stage is part of ANBC's role as a reference in the sector," he said.

The association's international engagement includes participation in forums and organizations within the credit and data information sector, such as the World Bank Credit Committee, ACCIS, ALACRED, and BIIA. ANBC advocates for credit sustainability through an ecosystem built on high-quality data, technological innovation, and sound regulatory practices — key elements for expanding access to credit and strengthening trust in the financial system.

SOURCE ANBC