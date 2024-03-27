ANC Unveils Major Signage Enhancements at American Family Field and Nationals Park for 2024 Season

PURCHASE, N.Y., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- While MLB players and coaches took the winter off, ANC, a leader and innovator in the digital signage and visual display industry for more than a quarter of a century, got to work by dramatically upgrading the digital signage and corresponding operating systems at two prominent MLB stadiums – American Family Field, home of the Milwaukee Brewers and National Park, home of the Washington Nationals.

Continuing their partnership since 2008, ANC upgraded more than 9,000 square feet of ballpark signage at Nationals Park for the Washington Nationals. ANC begins MLB partnership with Milwaukee Brewers, installing 12,077 Square Foot scoreboards and more for American Family Field. (Photo courtesy of Milwaukee Brewers)

On Monday, ANC executives joined both teams for media events to unveil the two stadiums' new digital signage and technology. Here's a look at each project.

ANC & National Replace 9,000 Square Feet of Ballpark Signage

The replacement of more than 9,000 square feet of existing ballpark signage at Nationals Park marks the most significant upgrade to the park's existing field signage since opening in 2008. This marks a full-circle moment, as ANC initially designed, produced, and installed the original signage for its debut in 2010.

This extensive project features upgrades to all the existing field-facing digital signs within the bowl with state-of-the-art Lighthouse LED and digital offerings, control system integration, and a long-term service and maintenance agreement also supported by ANC.

ANC installed the more than 4,780-square-foot main scoreboard, three rotational signs behind home plate, units along the first and third base lines, ribbon signage throughout the ballpark, and the out-of-town scoreboard on the right-center field wall. The 47-foot by 102-foot main scoreboard and the 12-foot by 102-foot out-of-town scoreboard will now both present images with 8MM clarity, making Nationals Park one of just a handful of MLB stadium scoreboards with this capability. The ribbon boards, which run from foul pole to foul pole and divide the loge and mezzanine levels throughout the park, have been upgraded to 10MM resolution. Additionally, the home plate signage will now feature 4MM digital technology. Among the first of this quality behind home plate at an MLB ballpark, this high-resolution presentation creates a more flexible system for the Nationals and ensures clearer content, a faster refresh rate, and the ability to swap content much more easily throughout the season.

Also extending the ANC and Nationals advertising partnership since 2008, the ANC Advertising Division will continue to develop new corporate partnerships on the National's behalf for the next five years as leaders in selling TV-visible signage for its partners and creating valuable exposure for premier brands.

"It is the ultimate compliment when a long-time partner like the Nationals and their consultants at WJHW select us for such an important initiative as it's a testament to the quality of the service we have provided and their belief that we can step up to new challenges with innovative solutions to elevate the ballpark experience for fans, players and partners," said Jerry Cifarelli, Jr., CEO of ANC. "Each new assignment is not just a project; it's a continued partnership, built on a foundation of proven excellence and a shared vision for success."

American Family Field Gets 12,077 Square Foot Scoreboard

The Brewers selected ANC as the single-source solutions integrator for an innovative new digital signage system. The multifaceted partnership had ANC oversee the installation of brand-new LED signage throughout the stadium's bowl and the integration of a new broadcast control room.

The project's centerpiece is a pair of massive new 8mm LED digital display boards in the center and right field. Measuring over 12,077 square feet, the new center field main display will be one of the largest scoreboards in the MLB and more than twice the size of the previous board as it replaced both the existing digital display and the adjacent static advertising panels. The team is also excited to debut a new right field board featuring 8mm LED. The additional display location delivers increased visibility for fans and more in-bowl content opportunities than ever before. The increased pixel resolution of both displays creates high-impact digital media canvases capable of dynamic sponsorship content, detailed game stats, or full-screen edge-to-edge game footage, immediately delivering a more exciting in-game experience for dedicated Brewers fans.

ANC also upgraded the standard rotational signage with 4mm LED Home Plate and Base Line Displays and LED Dugout Lips, among the first of this quality behind home plate at an MLB ballpark. Expected to be the new standard, LED Home Plate offers the added benefit of high-resolution digital media and a far more flexible system for the team and their advertising partners.

As leaders in selling TV-visible signage for its partners, the ANC Advertising Division will utilize home plate inventory as made available by the team for the next five years to develop new corporate partnerships on behalf of the Brewers. In addition to providing turnkey maintenance, service, and technology upgrades for the digital display boards, ANC also managed the build-out of the stadium's broadcast control room technology platform, which manages the expanded inventory of digital signage throughout the stadium and on television broadcasts.

Completing the multi-faceted partnership, the Brewers will reveal a new graphics look designed in collaboration with ANC Studios' graphics department to deliver energetic, dynamic visuals alongside real-time stat updates, sponsored content, and more game day action across the improved scoreboard displays and new digital advertising locations.

"This comprehensive project illustrates the shift within the industry from a manufacturer-based approach to a strategy of selecting a single source project integrator such as ANC who can bring to the table a variety of products and services and customize any job with proven solutions for the client's specific needs," said Cifarelli. "This partnership is especially rewarding as it encompasses nearly all of the best-in-class services we provide our clients. It is the very model of the vision we have put forth for how ANC does business."

About ANC

As a leader and innovator in the digital signage and video display industry for over 25 years, ANC transforms a wide range of commercial spaces, from best-in-class sports and entertainment venues to iconic transportation hubs and retail destinations, into immersive and unforgettable digital media experiences. Its diversified suite of services delivers the ideal blend of creative multimedia advertising solutions, innovative audiovisual technologies, deep technical integration expertise, and flawless operational execution to offer the industry's most trusted single-source solution. ANC's iconic partners include the Washington Commanders, Westfield World Trade Center, The Howard Hughes Corporation's Seaport District Pier 17 and Tin Building, Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center, the Indiana Pacers' Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Cleveland Cavalier's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, University of Arkansas, Southern Methodist University, Dallas and more college and university venues across the United States. To learn more about ANC, visit: www.anc.com

