Veteran media and technology leader brings deep expertise in subscription businesses, digital content, and consumer engagement to support Ancestry's continued growth

LEHI, Utah, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ancestry, the global leader in family history, today announced the appointment of Kelly Campbell as an independent member of its Board of Directors, adding deep expertise in scaling subscription platforms, digital content, and consumer engagement.

Campbell most recently served as President of Peacock from 2021 to 2025, where she led NBCUniversal's streaming business and direct-to-consumer strategy, overseeing all facets of the platform and fostering a high-performance culture that delivered record growth.

Ancestry Appoints Kelly Campbell, Former President of Peacock, to its Board of Directors

"Kelly has built and scaled some of the most successful direct-to-consumer platforms in the world," said Ancestry Board Chair Mark Thompson. "Her experience driving subscription growth, developing compelling content ecosystems, and deepening long-term customer engagement will be invaluable as Ancestry continues to evolve how people discover, preserve, and share their family stories."

"I'm excited to join Ancestry's Board at a time when the desire for connection and identity is stronger than ever," said Kelly Campbell. "My career has focused on building subscription businesses that foster lasting relationships with customers, while leveraging data and technology to create culturally resonant experiences at scale. Ancestry stands apart in its ability to combine rich content, advanced technology, and personal storytelling to create deeply meaningful experiences, and I look forward to supporting its continued growth and innovation."

David Kestnbaum, Senior Managing Director at Blackstone, added, "Kelly brings a strong perspective on how to combine content, technology, and data to deliver differentiated consumer experiences. Her ability to translate that combination into cultural relevance and large-scale audience growth will help guide Ancestry as it continues to innovate and expand globally."

Prior to Peacock, Campbell served as President of Hulu, where she played a key role in accelerating subscriber growth, strengthening retention, and building a leading streaming brand. She previously served as Hulu's Chief Marketing Officer and spent more than a decade at Google in senior marketing leadership roles across Google Ads and Google Cloud, following the start of her career in investment banking at JPMorgan Chase.

A widely recognized industry leader, Campbell has been named one of Hollywood Reporter's Most Powerful Women, one of Variety's Top Business Leaders in Entertainment, one of Business Insider's Most Innovative CMOs, and one of Forbes' Most Influential Global CMOs.

Campbell currently serves on the boards of Urban Outfitters, Match Group, and National CineMedia. She holds a bachelor's degree from Vanderbilt University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

About Ancestry®

Ancestry®, the global leader in family history, connects everyone with their past so they can discover, preserve, and share their unique family stories. With our unparalleled collection of more than 70 billion records, over 3.8 million subscribers, and over 29 million people in our growing DNA network, customers can discover their family story and gain a new level of understanding of their lives. Over the past 40 years, we've built trusted relationships with millions of people who have chosen us as the platform for discovering, preserving and sharing the most important information about themselves and their families.

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SOURCE Ancestry