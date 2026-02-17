AnChain.AI to strengthen security and compliance monitoring for NUVA's RWA marketplace

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AnChain.AI, the award winning AI-powered digital asset risk and security company, today announced a strategic partnership with NUVA, the chain-agnostic marketplace providing permissionless exposure to institutional-grade real-world assets (RWAs) from leading issuers through blockchain-powered vaults, empowering users with tokens that are liquid and composable.

The collaboration integrates AnChain.AI's comprehensive suite of blockchain security and compliance solutions with NUVA. This partnership is designed to instill a new level of trust and regulatory readiness for institutions tokenizing assets in the NUVA ecosystem. By leveraging AnChain.AI's advanced AI capabilities, NUVA will enhance the security and monitoring of digital assets, from initial issuance through multi-chain distribution, which is a core focus as the protocol expands access to RWAs across multiple chains.

"RWA will only scale with institutional-grade trust and compliance," said Victor Fang, CEO of AnChain.AI. "We are honored to partner with the RWA industry leaders, leveraging Agentic AI–powered compliance to enable secure growth and deliver the transparency needed to unlock trillions in on-chain assets."

Co-created by Animoca Brands and Nuva Labs (formerly ProvLabs), NUVA is a chain-agnostic vault marketplace unlocking permissionless exposure to institutional-grade real-world assets (RWAs). The platform offers a curated selection of tokenized RWA vaults from leading asset issuers, each with distinct yield strategies and risk profiles. NUVA will launch with two flagship vaults: nvYLDS, backed by YLDS—the first U.S. SEC-registered yielding stablecoin —and nvPRIME, which provides exposure to on-chain PRIME home equity lines of credit (HELOCs) powered by the Democratized Prime decentralized lending protocol on Provenance Blockchain, which allows users to lend against pools of tokenized Figure RWA loans.

"NUVA's mission is to become the world's best self-directed and self-custodial platform for alternatives, bringing institutional quality real-world assets to DeFi," said Anthony Moro, CEO of Nuva Labs. "Security and compliance are paramount and AnChain.AI's solutions help scale the platform."

This integration leverages AnChain.AI's Agentic AI AML (Anti-Money Laundering) Blockchain Integration to enhance security and compliance across NUVA's ecosystem. The solution identifies cryptocurrency entities, traces funds across chains, interprets DeFi and smart contracts, and auto-generates forensic reports - reducing costly manual AML efforts while accelerating investigations and compliance.

The partnership underscores a shared commitment to accelerating the adoption of tokenized RWAs by providing the necessary security and compliance infrastructure required to meet institutional standards, upholding user privacy and sovereignty.

About AnChain.AI

AnChain.AI is a Silicon Valley award-winning leader in Agentic AI for fighting fraud and streamlining compliance, protecting digital assets and transactions across the blockchain ecosystem. Recognized by the FinTech Innovation Lab and RSA Innovation Sandbox, the company is trusted by U.S. government agencies and enterprises in more than 30 countries.

About NUVA

NUVA is a blockchain-native RWA marketplace that directly connects issuers and users. By providing permissionless access to institutional-grade real-world assets (RWAs) that are composable, NUVA is transforming global markets. NUVA is supported by NUVA Foundation, which oversees ecosystem growth and leverages operational support from Nuva Digital, a collaboration by Animoca Brands and Nuva Labs.

