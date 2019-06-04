Anchin Announces Winners of 2019 New York Construction Awards

NEW YORK, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchin, host of the annual New York Construction Awards, has announced this year's winners. The awards honor Construction, Architecture & Engineering Industry innovators, leaders and rising stars. The awards event will be held on June 12, 2019 at The Yale Club in New York City.

Presented in cooperation with the New York Building Congress (NYBC) and industry partners, American Council of Engineering Companies of New York (ACEC New York), the American Institute of Architects – New York Chapter (AIA New York) and the Subcontractors Trade Association (STA), this event brings industry colleagues and professionals together in a unique collaboration to recognize construction, design, and development industry leaders and their success.

"It's our privilege to honor exemplary talent within the Construction, Architecture & Engineering landscape," said Phillip Ross, Audit Partner and Leader of the Construction and Architecture and Engineering Industry Groups at Anchin, the premier advisory and accounting firm for these industries. "Congratulations to this year's winners and nominees for their immense efforts and dedication to making New York City the best city in the world!"

Four awards will be presented by Anchin and its industry partners at this year's event. The winners were selected based upon applications submitted by companies and judged by an esteemed panel of industry executives.

After reviewing all of the entries, the judges recognized the following companies:

Industry Impact Award

DeSimone Consulting Engineers

Legacy Award

Alexander Wolf & Son

Rising Star Award

Eastman Cooke Construction

Sustainability Award

Marvel Architects

