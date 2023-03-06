Anchor Loans Adds Industry Veteran Brent Maloney as Chief Financial Officer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchor Loans, the nation's leading provider of financing to residential real estate developers, builders and entrepreneurs, today announced that Brent Maloney has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer. In this role, Maloney will be responsible for directing and overseeing all financial activities of the firm, including financial planning, forecasting, reporting, and management.

With the addition of Maloney, Bryan Thompson, Anchor Loans' current CFO, is leaving to pursue other opportunities.

Maloney joins Anchor from Genesis Capital LLC., where he most recently served as Chief Financial Officer, and prior to that, held a number of senior finance and accounting positions. Maloney spent seven years at Goldman Sachs as the Controller for the firm's Merchant Banking operations, overseeing all control functions related to Goldman Sachs Merchant Bank's corporate investment portfolio and real estate investment portfolio. He also held a variety of finance positions at Morgan Stanley.

"Brent is a highly accomplished, strategic leader with 17 years of experience in financial services including lending, private equity, real estate and fixed income," said Rayman Mathoda, Anchor Loans' Chief Executive Officer. "His decision to join our company now speaks to Anchor's high-quality leadership team and our growth potential at an uncertain time for the housing market. We are thrilled to deepen our bench of talent with leaders like Brent. We also want to thank Bryan for his contributions to Anchor's growth and financial management over the past five years."

"Having the right capital partner is of paramount importance to real estate developers, especially during market uncertainty," said Maloney. "I am excited to join the Anchor team and Pretium family as we expand access to stable, dependable capital for current and future clients, so they can meet the needs of the American residential housing market."

Anchor Loans has experienced significant growth over the last several years, completing 2022 with a record $2 billion in originations. As part of its growth and expansion plans, the company recently launched a new single-family rental investor loan program and expanded its sales organization.

About Anchor Loans

