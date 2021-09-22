Anchor Loans Becomes First Fix-and-Flip Lender to Originate $10 Billion

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchor Loans, the nation's leading provider of financing to fix-and-flip entrepreneurs, announced today that its total originations have now passed the $10- billion mark, making it the first fix-and-flip lender to achieve this milestone.

In 2016, Anchor became the first fix-and-flip lender to originate more than $1 billion in a year, a level that it has surpassed every year since. This year, Anchor passed the $1 billion mark in August.

Anchor Loans is the lender-of-choice for experienced real estate investors and builders. Approximately 85% of Anchor's business has come from repeat clients who benefit from the Company's fast turn times, flexibility to accommodate special situations and the ability, and capital, to fund multi-million-dollar projects. The Company also has strong capital sources, proprietary technology and seasoned, expert support operations with a dedicated team approach to client relations.

"Surpassing the $10-billion mark is a significant milestone for Anchor and the fix-and-flip lending industry. It speaks volumes about the performance and dedication of our team and the high level of confidence that our clients have placed in us year after year," said Andy Pollock, Anchor's Chief Executive Officer. "While it is rewarding to look back on what we have achieved, what's ahead for Anchor in terms of growth and product expansion is just as exciting."

About Anchor Loans

Anchor Loans is the nation's number one private lender to fix-and-flip entrepreneurs, with a total funding of more than $10 billion since 1998. With advanced, intuitive technology, Anchor provides fast, reliable funding and an exceptional customer experience—forging long-term client relationships and helping customers achieve and exceed their business goals. More than 85% of Anchor's borrowers are repeat customers, and over 70% of the Company's new borrowers were referred by an existing customer. Ranked for the past two years on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately held small companies in the U.S. https://www.anchorloans.com.

SOURCE Anchor Loans