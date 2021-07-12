Anchor Loans Hires Industry Veteran Matt Miles as Chief Capital Markets Officer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchor Loans, the nation's leading provider of financing to fix-and-flip entrepreneurs, announced today that Matt Miles has joined the company as Chief Capital Markets Officer.

Miles brings more than 20 years of experience in real estate capital markets, with a special focus on fix-and-flip lending and investment. Over the course of his career, he founded both a fix-and-flip lender (Civic Financial Services) and a proptech company (Aperture Real Estate Ventures) that developed proprietary analytics and technology for fix-and-flip investing.

He joins Anchor from Sundae, Inc., where he was the firm's fix-and-flip Portfolio Manager and Head of Capital Markets. Earlier in his career, Miles was a Partner at Wedgewood, a diversified operating/real estate investment company. While at Wedgewood, he founded Civic, its fix-and-flip lending subsidiary.

Prior to Wedgewood, Miles spent 13 years at RBS Securities (formerly Greenwich Capital), most recently as Senior Vice President of Investment Banking and Principal Finance. Miles began his career at GE Capital and is a graduate of Michigan State University.

"Matt joins Anchor in the middle of what will be another record year for originations and at a time when our scale and financial performance are providing us with expanded funding capabilities," said Anchor Chief Executive Officer, Andy Pollock. "His track record as both an entrepreneur, who founded two companies in the fix-and-flip sector, and as a seasoned capital markets executive, who has led hundreds of securitizations, financings and debt deals, make him an exceptional addition to the Anchor team."

Anchor Loans is the nation's number one private lender to fix-and-flip entrepreneurs, with a total funding of more than $9.5 billion since 1998. With advanced, intuitive technology, Anchor provides fast, reliable funding and an exceptional customer experience—forging long-term client relationships and helping customers achieve and exceed their business goals. More than 85% of Anchor's borrowers are repeat customers, and over 70% of the Company's new borrowers were referred by an existing customer. Ranked for the past two years on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately held small companies in the U.S., Anchor is the first fix-and-flip lender to fund more than $1 billion in loans in a single year and has remained an industry leader, consistently funding more than $1 billion in fix-and-flip loans every year since 2016. https://www.anchorloans.com.

