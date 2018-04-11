Anchor Loans Surpasses Monthly Record with $139.5 Million in Loan Originations

"We are thankful to our clients for helping us achieve these pivotal milestones as we continue to lead the market in fix-and-flip lending," said Stephen Pollack. "Our loan volume is a testament to the energy, dedication and hard work from our clients and everyone at Anchor."

Anchor's experience, relationships and proprietary fintech platform continue to set the firm apart from other lenders in its ability to rapidly evaluate, underwrite and fund loans, usually in as few as 3-10 business days.

About Anchor Loans

At Anchor Loans, we bring borrowers and investors together to create mutually beneficial opportunities for all parties. We do this by specializing in the financing of rehab properties that contribute to the improvement of the neighborhoods in which those properties reside. Because we know, understand and anticipate the needs of our clients, we offer the fastest and most reliable funding options on the market, resulting in lucrative, honest and long-term relationships. By focusing our mission on these key areas, we continue to grow at a record pace, expanding into new markets and establishing ourselves as a leader in the lending sector for real estate investments.

