Ancient Nutrition Launches Line Of Organic CBD Hemp Products

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ancient Nutrition has announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind product line designed to support one's holistic wellness routine: USDA Certified Organic CBD Hemp oils, powders and caplets. This new line of Organic CBD products with clear and clean potency is the result of over four years of rigorous research and development. Ancient Nutrition is among the first to offer CBD that is USDA Certified Organic. This new line also introduces the first-ever CBD hemp products made with fermented hemp as well as half a dozen botanicals, some of which are clinically-studied. The line first launched at local natural health stores across the US on April 26, which can be located here, and is now available for online purchase at shop.ancientnutrition.com.

"Ancient Nutrition is a company focused on bringing ancient elements into the modern world in a convenient form, and since hemp has been around for thousands of years, used by many of our ancestors in a variety of ways, it's only natural for us to help bring Organic CBD (derived from agricultural hemp) to everyday people in modern, functional and convenient formats," shares Dr. Josh Axe, Co-Founder of Ancient Nutrition and founder of DrAxe.com. He adds, "What makes our Organic CBD hemp products unique in the marketplace and ideal for consumers is our intentional and innovative combination of herbs and ingredients derived from Ayurvedic practices, such as holy basil, turmeric, black pepper and bacopa."

Ancient Nutrition's Organic CBD Hemp line includes:

Organic CBD Hemp Oil: (10–40 mg Cannabidiol) Available in pure and Cinnamon for a delicious taste.

(10–40 mg Cannabidiol) Available in pure and Cinnamon for a delicious taste. Organic CBD Hemp Powder Golden Chai: (10-20 mg Cannabidiol) Select botanical ingredients help alleviate the effects of stress and tension while promoting restful sleep and emotional wellbeing. Features organic MCTs, clinically studied organic ashwagandha root and leaf plus turmeric, ginger and cinnamon.

(10-20 mg Cannabidiol) Select botanical ingredients help alleviate the effects of stress and tension while promoting restful sleep and emotional wellbeing. Features organic MCTs, clinically studied organic ashwagandha root and leaf plus turmeric, ginger and cinnamon. Multi Collagen Ultra Vanilla Chai with CBD Hemp : Combines Collagen Peptides, MCTs and CBD from US-Grown Hemp in a formula that leverages the collagen peptides to support healthy skin, gut and joints.

: Combines Collagen Peptides, MCTs and CBD from US-Grown Hemp in a formula that leverages the collagen peptides to support healthy skin, gut and joints. Organic CBD Hemp Caplets: (10-20mg Cannabidiol) Variations include Relief + Comfort, Sound Sleep, Stress Less and Brain Boost formulations.

(10-20mg Cannabidiol) Variations include Relief + Comfort, Sound Sleep, Stress Less and Brain Boost formulations. Organic KetoCBD MCT Oil: Combines Organic MCT Oil and Organic Full-Spectrum CBD Hemp.

Ancient Nutrition's Organic CBD Hemp line is entirely sourced from Certified Organic hemp plants grown in the U.S. on family farms in Tennessee and Colorado. Each product combines full-spectrum organic hemp plant and extract with a powerful combination of organic botanical herbs, oils and extracts. Ancient Nutrition's full-spectrum CBD contains not only CBD but may also contain cannabinol (CBN), cannabichromene (CBC), cannabigerol (CBG) and terpenes.

The reason certified organic is so important is because cannabinoids are fat soluble and easily pick up toxins and impurities during the growth and extraction process. Thus, growing CBD hemp organically helps keep Ancient Nutrition's products free of those toxins and impurities to provide consumers with the cleanest and most potent products possible. Ancient Nutrition's Organic CBD products meet the highest quality standards and are tested for harmful chemicals and toxic substances, including pesticides, herbicides and heavy metals.

Ancient Nutrition products are made from real food nutrients and are Certified USDA Organic, Non-GMO, gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, grain-free and nut-free whenever possible. Ancient Nutrition's Certified Organic CBD Hemp products are currently available at local retailers and for direct-to-consumer (DTC) purchase.

Ancient Nutrition will showcase the collection at Natural Products Expo East on September 12 – 14, 2019 at booth #3845 and in the Hemp Pavilion at booth #5006.

For more information and to shop online, visit shop.ancientnutrition.com. To shop other Ancient Nutrition product lines, visit store.draxe.com. To learn more about Dr. Axe, visit draxe.com/about-dr-josh-axe.

About Ancient Nutrition:

Ancient Nutrition was co-founded in 2016 by Jordan Rubin and Dr. Josh Axe. At Ancient Nutrition, we believe the human body was built for high performance. In the modern world, we are disconnected from the traditions and nutritional principles that were honored and celebrated throughout history. Our real food nutritional products are designed to provide Ancient Nutrients in a modern, convenient form to power the body and mind, restoring us to the health, strength, and vitality of our ancestors. For more information, please visit www.ancientnutrition.com.

