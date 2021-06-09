Ancillary Benefits Carrier Renaissance Hires Earl Shaw As CIO

INDIANAPOLIS, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Renaissance Life & Health Insurance Company of America, which specializes in dental, vision, life and disability coverage, announced the addition of IT and insurance industry veteran Earl Shaw as its new Chief Information Officer. Shaw brings more than 25 years of technology experience with leadership roles in IT, Business Relationship Management, Vendor Management and Facilities Management.

"With a dedicated focus on technology at Renaissance, we're excited to expand our management team with an industry expert and strategist who will enhance our ability to deliver outstanding customer experiences via smart applications of technology," said Robert P. Mulligan, President & Chief Executive Officer of Renaissance. "Earl is an agile leader with proven success implementing strategic plans through innovation, collaboration, problem solving and team building."

Prior to joining Renaissance, Shaw spent 14 years at Protective Insurance. In his last role at Protective as Vice President of IT Operations, he managed an $18 million operation with a team of 55 individuals. During 2019, he also served as interim CIO. Shaw has a strong track record of transforming technology groups into principle-driven, customer-focused teams that help create efficiency.

Over the past year, Renaissance has worked to develop a next-generation insurance administration platform that will support innovation, expansion and rapid growth with product administration systems under one cloud-based platform to help provide a streamlined, consistent benefits experience for all its stakeholders. Simply put, Renaissance will ensure the company's dental, vision, life and disability products are accessible via a single digital system for ease and accessibility.

"Renaissance's commitment to use new technology to provide a continuously improving experience for its customers, as well as operational efficiency for its teams aligns perfectly with my expertise," said Shaw. "I look forward to leveraging my experience in my new role at Renaissance as the company continues to optimize processes and solve challenges using technology."

Shaw is a graduate of Indiana University where he earned a bachelor's degree in Computer Information Systems and Marketing. When Shaw is not working, he enjoys spending time with his wife, Michelle, and their two adult children, enjoying sports, putting together jigsaw puzzles and attending concerts.

About Renaissance

Renaissance Life & Health Insurance Company of America and its sister company Renaissance Life & Health Insurance Company of New York offer ancillary benefits for employer groups and individuals nationwide. Dental, vision, life and disability insurance comprise the core line of the company's ancillary benefits solutions. With headquarters in Indianapolis, Ind., Renaissance is focused on providing its members and partners with outstanding products and service. Visit https://renaissancebenefits.com/, and find us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

