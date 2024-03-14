And the ADDY goes to … IEHP wins 10 American Advertising Awards at annual gala

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) received 10 awards, including two gold winners, during the American Advertising Federation-Inland Empire's (AAFIE) annual gala on March 8 at the UCR Arts building in Riverside. The AAFIE "ADDY" awards honor professionals and students from various industries, acknowledging their achievements across more than 200 categories encompassing every facet of advertising.

"We are grateful to be recognized not only for our excellent work, but also for the meaningful impact it has on the communities we serve," said Michelle Rai, IEHP's chief communications and marketing officer. "The gala provided a wonderful space to celebrate our fellow peers and local students, while also inspiring us to keep pushing the creative envelope."

IEHP's two gold awards will qualify the health plan to compete at the American Advertising Federation national level in May. The winning entries include: IEHP's Website Redesign, which was entirely rebuilt to enhance the user experience, and "Crestline: Caring for a Community in Survival Mode," a poignant video showcasing IEHP's relief efforts to support the mountain community after a devastating snowstorm.

IEHP also received these additional ADDY awards:

Silver

2024 IEHP Annual Quality Report – Public Service Print Advertising

Vibrant Health Campaign – Out-of-Home & Ambient Media

Well-Child Campaign – Integrated Advertising Campaigns

IEHP Covered California Campaign – Integrated Advertising Campaigns

Teen Mental Health Guide – Public Service Print Advertising

IEHP Innovation Challenge Program – Public Service Print Advertising

Bronze

Staying Healthy with Diabetes Guide – Print Advertising

Baby-N-Me App – Entertainment for Online Film, Video and Sound

"We are so proud of the continuous work from IEHP's marketing and communication team to ensure the message of optimal care reaches the heart of IEHP," said Boky Kan, senior director of marketing and communications at IEHP. "We are committed to creating fresh and innovative approaches in the advertising space and look forward to next year's awards."

