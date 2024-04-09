IEHP awards $15,000 in scholarships to worthy San Bernardino students

News provided by

Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)

09 Apr, 2024, 10:00 ET

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) provided six IEHP Heart Award scholarships to worthy students during the San Bernardino County Children's Network's annual Shine a Light on Child Abuse Breakfast on April 4 in Ontario.

Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP), in collaboration with Children’s Fund San Bernardino, presented six IEHP Heart Awards to local foster youth during the 2024 Shine a Light on Child Abuse Breakfast hosted by San Bernardino County Children’s Network on April 4. The scholarships, totaling $15,000 at $2,500 apiece, were awarded for the first time as part of the longtime collaboration between the health plan and nonprofit.
Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP), in collaboration with Children’s Fund San Bernardino, presented six IEHP Heart Awards to local foster youth during the 2024 Shine a Light on Child Abuse Breakfast hosted by San Bernardino County Children’s Network on April 4. The scholarships, totaling $15,000 at $2,500 apiece, were awarded for the first time as part of the longtime collaboration between the health plan and nonprofit.
Five of the six IEHP Heart Award recipients pose for a photo during the annual event, which recognizes organizations and individuals working to provide a better quality of life for foster youth in the county. From left: Gideon Baughman of Hesperia; Malia Logan of Rancho Cucamonga; Joey Zamora of San Bernardino; Grayson Ross of Rancho Cucamonga; and Juan Torres of Taylor Mill, Kentucky.
Five of the six IEHP Heart Award recipients pose for a photo during the annual event, which recognizes organizations and individuals working to provide a better quality of life for foster youth in the county. From left: Gideon Baughman of Hesperia; Malia Logan of Rancho Cucamonga; Joey Zamora of San Bernardino; Grayson Ross of Rancho Cucamonga; and Juan Torres of Taylor Mill, Kentucky.
Malia Logan of Rancho Cucamonga and her mom, Christine Martin, look over the youth’s IEHP Heart Award during the 2024 Shine a Light on Child Abuse Breakfast on April 4 at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel in Ontario.
Malia Logan of Rancho Cucamonga and her mom, Christine Martin, look over the youth’s IEHP Heart Award during the 2024 Shine a Light on Child Abuse Breakfast on April 4 at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel in Ontario.
Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP), in collaboration with Children’s Fund San Bernardino, presented six IEHP Heart Awards to local foster youth during the 2024 Shine a Light on Child Abuse Breakfast hosted by San Bernardino County Children’s Network on April 4. The scholarships, totaling $15,000 at $2,500 apiece, were awarded for the first time as part of the longtime collaboration between the health plan and nonprofit. Five of the six IEHP Heart Award recipients pose for a photo during the annual event, which recognizes organizations and individuals working to provide a better quality of life for foster youth in the county. From left: Gideon Baughman of Hesperia; Malia Logan of Rancho Cucamonga; Joey Zamora of San Bernardino; Grayson Ross of Rancho Cucamonga; and Juan Torres of Taylor Mill, Kentucky. Malia Logan of Rancho Cucamonga and her mom, Christine Martin, look over the youth’s IEHP Heart Award during the 2024 Shine a Light on Child Abuse Breakfast on April 4 at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel in Ontario.

A total of 25 scholarships were given to high school and college-age foster youth, including the six $2,500 IEHP Heart Awards totaling $15,000. Other scholarship amounts varied and were provided by Children's Fund partner agencies — all intend to support costs associated with higher education like textbook expenses, course materials or housing.

"Students learning a trade or earning a college degree should be able to focus solely on their education instead of worrying about whether they can afford certain expenses," said Jarrod McNaughton, IEHP's chief executive officer. "IEHP sees these scholarships as an important investment in the future of our communities and we are grateful to Children's Fund for partnering with us to make them possible."

IEHP partnered with Children's Fund to create the new Heart Award and scholarship, selecting students from varied backgrounds with impactful stories and aspirations.

The IEHP Heart Award recipients included:

  • Gideon Baughman of Hesperia
  • Kathleen Castellanos of San Bernardino
  • Malia Logan of Rancho Cucamonga
  • Grayson Ross of Rancho Cucamonga
  • Juan Torres formerly of Fontana
  • Joey Zamora of San Bernardino

Betty Chambers, director of programs at Children's Fund, said the scholarships came as a complete surprise to each student selected.

"Our partnership with IEHP sees the value in allowing youth to reach their goal of something better for their future through education," she said. "We are proud to collaborate with IEHP for this amazing scholarship opportunity."

Since its founding in 1986, Children's Fund has served more than 18 million children living in San Bernardino County, many of whom are IEHP members. Both IEHP and Children's Fund work with their respective community partners to deliver services to residents not routinely available, from food and housing assistance to low or no-cost health insurance.

To learn more about Children's Fund, go to childrendsfund.org. More about IEHP may be found at iehp.org.

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans, the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid public health plan in the country, and for the third year in a row, certified as A Great Place To Work®. In its 27th year, IEHP supports more than 1.5 million Riverside and San Bernardino County residents enrolled in Medicaid or IEHP DualChoice (those with both Medi-Cal and Medicare). Today, IEHP has a growing network of nearly 6,800 providers and more than 3,000 team members who are fully committed to the vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. To learn more, go to iehp.org.

About Children's Fund

Since its founding in 1986, Children's Fund serves the region's most vulnerable children by funding and equipping agencies and nonprofits serving children with essential services and resources intended to support youth experiencing poverty, abuse and neglect. Today, the nonprofit works collaboratively with more than 50 community partners across San Bernardino County to ensure that brighter futures are built upon a support system that puts children first. To learn more, go to childrensfund.org.

SOURCE Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)

Also from this source

And the ADDY goes to … IEHP wins 10 American Advertising Awards at annual gala

And the ADDY goes to … IEHP wins 10 American Advertising Awards at annual gala

Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) received 10 awards, including two gold winners, during the American Advertising Federation-Inland Empire's (AAFIE)...
Who will be IEHP's next superhero?

Who will be IEHP's next superhero?

Now loading … The Eradicator 2.0. Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) has put out a casting call for its next reimaging of the health plan's most...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Health Insurance

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics