Andela Acquires Woven to Create Industry's Best Technical Assessments for AI Engineers

Acquisition will enable Andela to predict on-the-job performance and AI fluency of engineers as company deploys the largest Forward Deployed Engineering army in the world

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Andela Inc ., one of the world's largest marketplaces for technical talent, today announced the acquisition of Woven , a technical assessment company known for its real-world engineering scenarios, robust scoring rubrics, and AI-enabled evaluation capabilities.

The acquisition accelerates Andela's product roadmap and vision to deliver AI-native talent and Forward Deployed Engineers to AI labs and enterprises by bringing Woven's proven assessment content, technology, and domain expertise into the Andela platform.

Woven's CEO and founder, Wes Winham Winler, will join Andela to lead development of next-generation assessments that reliably predict an engineer's on-the-job success in both AI-assisted software development and AI system creation.

As enterprises move from AI experimentation to deployment at scale, they increasingly require three distinct types of AI-native engineers:

The Builder: Turns business requirements into working LLM, RAG, and agentic components

The Integrator: Connects models, data, and tools into multi-step autonomous agentic workflows

The Scaler: Ensures AI systems operate reliably at scale, managing compliance, governance, and risk

With Woven, Andela will be able to precisely assess and match engineers across each of these archetypes—ensuring companies can hire the right talent for every stage of their AI journey.

"To power the AI ecosystem at scale, the world needs AI-native, enterprise-ready engineering talent en masse. Andela plus Woven equals the best technical assessment engine in the world to ensure AI fluency and real-world job success," said Carrol Chang, CEO of Andela, which includes over 150,000 technology professionals in its global marketplace.

Through the acquisition, Andela gains:

A comprehensive library of best-in-class, real-world engineering scenarios aligned to job functions and AI-assisted generation of new scenarios

AI-driven scoring that evaluates performance with accuracy, consistency, and scalability and proven assessment rubrics developed through years of performance data

Expertise from Woven's founding team to accelerate Andela's assessments roadmap

"With Woven, Andela is leapfrogging the development of world-class assessments for both AI fluency and engineering fundamentals," said Barun Singh, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Andela. "From day one, we will be able to apply Woven's scenarios to our talent network to benchmark skills and ensure our clients find the talent who best match their needs."

Woven's technology is built on top of Andela's previously acquired Qualified, a leading platform for building assessments. The combination creates a unified foundation for scalable, AI-powered assessments across engineering domains.

"Andela already had a world-class industry reputation, talent network, and upskilling DNA," Winler said. "Together, we're building the most accurate and scalable way to measure real-world engineering performance in the AI era."

About Andela

Andela is an AI-native data + services company, powering AI transformation for global enterprises. By combining continuous assessment and always-on upskilling, Andela helps enterprises hire and deploy AI engineers at scale, build AI solutions, and upskill teams on emerging technologies. Andela's diverse talent ecosystem spans over 135 countries and is highly skilled in advanced technologies to support Application Development, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud & DevOps, Data Engineering, and more. The world's best brands trust Andela, including GitHub, Mastercard, and Mindshare.

