Andela Adds Code Test Playback Feature to Bring Transparency to Technical Hiring Process

Code 'playback' feature added to Andela Talent Cloud helps technical hiring managers better evaluate talent by providing real-time insights into coder's problem-solving approaches and strategies

NEW YORK, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Andela® Inc., the world's largest private marketplace for technical talent, today announced the latest evolution of its AI-driven end-to-end platform, Andela Talent Cloud (ATC), that matches global technologists with companies seeking skilled talent. The platform now features the ability to play back candidates' technical coding tests, to improve hiring decisions by giving customers insights into the technologists' coding strategies and problem-solving approaches in real-time. This release leverages technology from Andela's 2023 acquisition of technical skills assessment platform, Qualified®.

With the code playback feature, Andela is providing organizations with enhanced tooling to assess candidates' skills and select top talent but also, as part of the overall evaluation process, to visualize how they apply their knowledge to solve coding challenges. With organizations facing a severe shortage of key talent and 90% of organizations saying they will have a meaningful skills gap in the coming years, then hiring for potential (rather than fit or experience) is crucial, according to McKinsey.

"Andela has some of the brightest tech talent from around the world. With the new code playback feature, talent have the unique opportunity to showcase their skills," said Jake Hoffner, co-founder of Qualified, who now serves as Senior Director of Product Management at Andela. "Technologists can already set themselves apart by displaying their certifications and badges that highlight their skills proficiency on their Andela Talent Cloud profiles. Now, with the added benefit of the new code playback feature, technical hiring managers can see talent's critical thinking process and unique approaches to problem-solving first-hand, gaining predictive insight into how talent will perform on the job and eliminating the extra step of coding interviews to gain these insights."

One of the distinctive features of Andela Talent Cloud and the added code playback is that the coding tests within the platform are written the same way code production tests are, thus utilizing a recommended benchmark for coding strategy. The feature also incorporates deep proctoring abilities that call out key events, such as a user exiting and returning to the window and external copying and pasting to ensure an honest and transparent process.

With Andela Talent Cloud, companies benefit from a faster, richer, more efficient hiring experience. The single integrated platform streamlines the complete hiring lifecycle by helping companies' source, qualify, hire, manage, and pay global technologists. In addition to providing visibility into rich talent profiles and code playback, the platform opens access to a global pool of certified talent and optimizes time consuming processes like interview scheduling.

"It's so important for companies to bring on the right people with the right skills at the right time to achieve results," said Courtney Machi, Andela's Vice President of Product.

"We believe that giving hiring managers full transparency and rich data that they can use to make critical recruiting decisions is the best way for everyone involved to achieve the outcomes we all want - successful projects, happy teams, and business results."

Andela acquired Qualified.io in 2023 and has since incorporated the assessment platform into Andela Talent Cloud, offering clients a unique approach to scaling their teams with specific skill sets. Leveraging technologies like Andela Talent Cloud with the new code playback feature and recruiting practices like Andela's Adaptive Hiring model will quickly bridge the skills gaps and help companies meet their business objectives.

The new code playback feature is available today to all Andela customers leveraging Andela Talent Cloud to source, qualify, hire, manage and pay global talent. Learn more here.

About Andela

Andela operates the world's largest private marketplace of skilled digital talent. Its adaptive hiring model gives companies greater flexibility to quickly deploy skilled talent based on need. The company's exclusive AI-powered platform, Andela Talent Cloud, optimizes the process of finding the right talent and getting projects started fast. Clients can select individual roles or engage fully managed teams up to 66% faster at 30-50% less cost than traditional approaches. Andela's seasoned hiring professionals manage all the groundwork associated with borderless hiring, from compliance and payroll to talent management.

Andela's diverse talent ecosystem spans over 135 countries, including untapped markets like Africa and Latin America, and is highly skilled in advanced technologies to support Application Development, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Engineering, Data & Analytics, and more. The world's best brands trust Andela, including GitHub, Mastercard Foundry, and Mindshare. Discover Andela.

