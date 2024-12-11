Andela Adds Executive Dashboard to Talent Cloud to Highlight Data-based Insights and Metrics for Successful Hiring

New 'Executive Dashboard' empowers senior decision makers to scale talent innovation programs and build high-performing teams with measurable value

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Andela ® Inc., one of the world's largest private marketplaces for technical talent, today announced the addition of an embedded dashboard with a complete view of key metrics, including time to hire, existing positions, active talent, total spend, and hiring progress; helping decision-makers better manage and optimize talent pipelines and performance in real-time.

Product Feature video.

The enhancement to the AI-driven Andela Talent Cloud (ATC) will help organizations build high-performing technical teams by enabling them to track hiring performance, prove value and maintain strategic oversight.

According to research from McKinsey, executives struggle to monitor and validate the impact of their global talent programs, and a data-driven approach to talent management -– monitoring skills gaps, inefficiency, and attrition --- is imperative for organizations.

Executive Dashboard will help primary decision-makers validate talent strategies and make critical hiring decisions backed by actionable data and insights. The dashboard is easy to use, and executives can filter and visualize information by additional categories such as job demographics by role or category, total monthly spend, hire rate, open jobs, talent funnel breakdown and total active talent with a map of their location. The data from the dashboard can also be downloaded and exported for external use.

"We consistently hear that senior decision-makers desire a comprehensive view of their global talent programs for better business planning and decision making. Enhancing the Andela Talent Cloud Platform with an Executive Dashboard was our strategic response to this need," said Jake Ricciardi, Senior Director of Product Management at Andela. "On the dashboard, executives get real-time access to essential performance data and insights they can use to streamline decision-making, benchmark performance, and discover opportunities to deliver digital initiatives faster and more efficiently".

Executive Dashboard also empowers leadership teams with strategic insights to help them defend their hiring decisions, forecast hiring budgets, share their progress on hiring initiatives, assess the effectiveness of implemented hiring strategies, monitor pipeline health, and demonstrate the performance and value of their talent investments across different departments or locations.

Andela Talent Cloud helps clients build technical teams with specific skill sets quickly and cost-effectively. By leveraging Andela Talent Cloud with the Executive Dashboard feature, business executives can implement an elastic approach to managing their talent acquisition lifecycle and make data-driven decisions for business efficacy.

The Executive Dashboard feature is available to all Andela clients leveraging Andela Talent Cloud to source, qualify, hire, manage and pay global talent. Learn more here .

About Andela

Andela operates one of the world's largest private marketplaces of skilled digital talent. Its adaptive hiring model gives companies greater flexibility to quickly deploy qualified technical talent where it is most needed. The company's exclusive AI-powered platform enables clients to select individual roles or engage fully managed teams up to 66% faster. Andela's diverse talent ecosystem spans over 135 countries and is highly skilled in advanced technologies to support Application Development, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud & DevOps, Data Engineering, and more. The world's best brands trust Andela, including GitHub, Mastercard, and Mindshare. Discover Andela .

Media Contact:

Titilayo Ajibose

Andela

[email protected]

SOURCE Andela