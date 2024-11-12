Andela Joins Microsoft Partner Network to Expand Access for Global Talent Marketplace

Through network membership, Andela will upskill software developers on Microsoft Azure at scale across Africa

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Andela Inc. , one of the world's largest private marketplaces for technical talent, announced today it has joined the Microsoft Partner Network (MPN).

MPN is designed to make resources available to technology companies so they can build a business around Microsoft technologies.

By joining MPN, Andela further empowers its diverse marketplace of technology professionals, providing them with opportunities to develop and implement world-class cloud solutions using Microsoft's platforms. This membership aligns with the Andela mission to accelerate digital transformation across industries and enhance technical capabilities.

Membership of the MPN also enables Andela customers to confidently leverage world class professionals skilled and certified in Microsoft technologies and services in the Azure ecosystem.

"We're thrilled to become a part of the Microsoft Partner Network and continue to expand on our relationship and history of bringing Microsoft Azure skills and certifications to joint customers and partners. This new membership will equip our technology professionals with sought-after skills in Microsoft technologies, broadening their career opportunities," said Alan Fiddes, Vice President, Managed Services at Andela.

Additionally, leading companies like GitHub, PlutoTV, and goPuff, achieved faster, more secure, and cost-effective cloud migrations to Azure by working with Andela skilled Azure technologists. Pluto TV improved the reliability, scalability, and performance of their website and halted revenue leakage up to $5 million per year, as a result of working with Andela professionals.

Andela and Microsoft share a commitment to helping drive digital transformation around the world. The companies previously collaborated to implement the Gauteng Azure Training program, which trained 3,000 developers in Gauteng, South Africa on Azure technologies, in collaboration with Andela. Today, the Andela talent marketplace includes over 2,700 Azure experts, many of whom work with over 100 companies to build, deploy, and manage leading cloud, data, and AI solutions running on Azure and other Microsoft platforms.

As a member of Microsoft's Partner Network, Andela gains access to an extensive array of resources, including technical support, co-selling opportunities, and the latest innovations in the Microsoft ecosystem. This collaboration will enhance Andela's ability to not only showcase their talent marketplace, but also build scalable digital products for its customers running on Azure, helping them stay competitive in a rapidly evolving tech landscape.

Discover Andela Cloud services.

About Andela

Andela operates one of the world's largest private marketplaces of skilled digital talent. Its adaptive hiring model gives companies greater flexibility to quickly deploy qualified technical talent where it is most needed. The company's exclusive AI-powered platform enables clients to select individual roles or engage fully managed teams up to 66% faster. Andela's diverse talent ecosystem spans over 135 countries and is highly skilled in advanced technologies to support Application Development, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud & DevOps, Data Engineering, and more. The world's best brands trust Andela, including GitHub, Mastercard, and Mindshare.

