Andela Joins the AWS Partner Network to Unlock Growth Opportunities for Andela's Talent Marketplace

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Andela Inc., one of the largest private marketplaces for technical talent, announced today it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). The APN is a global community of AWS Partners that leverage programs, expertise, and resources to build, market, and sell customer offerings. As an official AWS partner, Andela and its vast 150,000 talent marketplace will have greater access to AWS's advanced infrastructure, services, and community.

Andela has over 6,000 skilled AWS engineers and developers in its global talent marketplace, helping over 150 AWS client partners build, deploy, and manage cloud solutions running on AWS. Cloud experts skilled in AWS are consistently in the top engineering roles sought out by customers in Andela's talent marketplace. By joining the APN, Andela further strengthens its commitment to helping customers better leverage the benefits of the Cloud while providing new opportunities for Andela technologists to develop cutting-edge skills on AWS.

"Joining the AWS Partner Network is a natural step for Andela as we continue to empower our global technologists to deliver world-class cloud solutions," said Alan Fiddes, Vice President, Managed Services at Andela. "Last year, we launched the Andela Skills Race program powered by AWS and trained over 500 developers from across Latin America and Africa in cloud computing and other in-demand skill sets, offering them educational pathways to become AWS Certified Cloud Practitioners, subsidizing costs by 50%. Now, as a part of the AWS Partner Network, we can create more opportunities to share our extensive network of talented AWS-trained and certified technologists with this community."

As businesses worldwide adapt to changing digital landscapes, Andela is equipped to provide comprehensive cloud strategies supporting growth and innovation.

Andela's participation in the APN reinforces its role as a forward-thinking leader in the technology industry, committed to delivering seamless, secure, and scalable cloud solutions for a diverse range of clients, from startups to Fortune 500 companies.

