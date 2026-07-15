Andela Named One of America's Top WorkTech Companies as it Builds AI Workforce Infrastructure for Enterprises

Andela, named by TIME and Statista to the top 1% of U.S. WorkTech companies, is investing in top talent and tools to help companies build an AI-native workforce

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Andela, the AI-native data and services platform with the world's largest private marketplace for technical talent, has been named by TIME and Statista as one of America's Top WorkTech Companies for 2026. The recognition comes as the company expands its ranks and builds new infrastructure to assess, benchmark, develop, and deploy talent at scale.

TIME America's Top WorkTech Companies 2026

Andela's recognition by TIME lands at a turning point for enterprise AI. As models and compute become widely available, the challenge becomes finding talent who can use the tools to boost productivity, especially since AI skills have become the hardest for employers to find with worldwide demand outpacing supply.

Andela's technology measures what technologists can do against what a role needs, then closes the gap with training. Organizations can use Andela to hire AI-ready talent, deliver work through fully managed teams, assess and upskill their own workforce, or a combination of the three. Its network already spans more than 150,000 senior technologists across 135 countries.

"AI is changing what enterprises need from their workforce faster than traditional talent models can keep up. Our focus is helping companies continuously assess, develop, and deploy AI-fluent technologists so they can adapt as the technology evolves," said Carrol Chang, Andela CEO. "This recognition from TIME reflects the work our team has been building toward for years and our commitment to helping enterprises prepare for what's next."

Many enterprises have a long way to go. Hiring still runs on resumes and interviews, which reveal little about how someone performs actual work. Andela measures that directly. Through its assessment engine, engineers work through realistic job scenarios and are scored against what a given role and level require. Andela uses the results to close skill gaps with training and to match technologists with roles that fit. The assessments repeat as the work changes, so the data is always current.

While many tech companies are reducing staff, Andela doubled its go-to-market team in the past six months and recently expanded its leadership team with several key hires:

Cory Hymel, Head of Research, focused on human-computer interactions and the impact of AI on software developers' skill set maturation and measuring.

Vincent D'Agostino, Head of Partnerships, focused on building a partner ecosystem to power the Andela platform and train tens of thousands of technologists worldwide on leading technologies.

Kerry Penny, Vice President, Marketing, focused on sharing Andela's customer success story and mission-driven message with the world.

Jerry Robinson Vice President, Head of Enterprise Business is being joined by regionally-focused leaders to better address regional needs:

Kate Woska, Vice President, Africa/Middle East & Impact Partnerships, focused on Andela's strong global presence and mission to connect brilliance, wherever it lives, to opportunity, wherever it exists.

Stuart Clarke Vice President of Sales for Europe, serving a growing roster of European customers.

Brittany Johansen, Head of U.S. Sales to meet rising demand in US-based enterprises.

TIME and Statista's ranking is built on two pillars: financial strength and industry impact. Each company received a score in both dimensions, which were combined into an overall score. Andela earned its place in the top 1% of the roughly 5,000 companies considered.

About Andela

Andela is an AI-native data and services company, powering AI transformation for global enterprises. By combining continuous assessment and always-on upskilling, Andela helps enterprises hire and deploy AI engineers at scale, build AI solutions, and upskill teams on emerging technologies. Andela's diverse talent ecosystem spans over 135 countries and is highly skilled in advanced technologies to support Application Development, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud & DevOps, Data Engineering, and more. The world's best brands trust Andela, including GitHub, Mastercard, and Mindshare.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Andela