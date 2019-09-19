ANDER & Co Honored At PRNews' 2019 Platinum PR Awards

MIAMI, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ANDER & Co – the Miami-based, full-service public relations and digital strategy firm with global reach – announced today that it was named a finalist of PRNews' 2019 Platinum PR Awards in its signature category, "Best Launch – Consumer." This international industry recognition was achieved as a result of ANDER & Co's successful and impactful communications campaign to bring to market the Michelin-starred Fiola restaurant brand to Miami's epicurean community, quickly establishing its presence as one of the city's most lauded culinary names.

ANDER & Co attended PRNews' most prestigious, annual gala, held on September 17 at the Grand Hyatt in New York City, where it received the award with "Honorable Mention." The firm was among more than 500 top brands and agency communicators who joined in celebration of peers' accomplishments.

Award entries were comprised of both U.S.-based and international public relations agencies, corporations, nonprofits, and government organizations. Finalists were selected by a panel of corporate, agency and academic executives, as well as by PRNews' staff. ANDER & Co's implementation of an innovative, results-driven campaign garnered the firm a position among blue-chip finalists in its category, including American Express, Volvo, and Neutrogena.

"We are beyond proud to be recognized in the global public relations industry, a testament to our team's dynamic talents and ability to forge a progressive communications campaign," said Vanessa Fioravante, ANDER & Co principal and co-founder. "This achievement showcases our 360-degree approach to establishing a brand, with maximum impact in the marketplace."

ANDER & Co's communications campaign launched the Washington D.C.-bred Fiola in Miami, utilizing a variety of tactics that resulted in essential key performance indicators to reach the target audience. This included securing top-tier press coverage, with a media audience of more than 39 million, that was highlighted by a cover story in Indulge Magazine, one of Miami's most prominent lifestyle publications. Strategic social media endeavors and influencer engagement, with reach in the millions, were combined with creative event programming and community partnerships to place Fiola Miami at the forefront.

The Platinum PR Awards aim to identify professionals whose communications initiatives set industry benchmarks for excellence across all areas of communications. Currently in its 75th year, PRNews is the leading industry source that serves the communications and PR community.

Led by founding principals Vanessa Fioravante and Suzanne Perez-Bernal, ANDER & Co is a boutique, Miami-based full-service public relations and digital strategy firm with global reach. Representing clients in diverse industries, including real estate, hospitality, and professional services, ANDER & Co develops tactical communications programs that are individually customized to raise visibility, build credibility and tell a unique story. From its offices in Miami, Florida and Bogota, Colombia, the agency serves as the brand voice for clients regionally, nationally, and internationally. The firm's services include traditional and digital media relations, the development of valuable brand partnerships, marketing, event planning, crisis communications and social media strategy. For more information, visit www.anderpr.com.

