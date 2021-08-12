Andersen Announces the First Annual Bright Ideas Design Awards in Collaboration with Dwell

"For over a century, Andersen has worked to create products that open homes to the world around them and enable design possibility," said Grant Davis, senior vice president and general manager of Andersen's residential and commercial pro business. "Our research finds, Andersen® is the most preferred, recommended and specified window and door brand by architects.* We value our relationship with the architect community and are excited to celebrate innovative designs and inspiring work through the Bright Ideas Awards."

The Bright Ideas Awards will recognize the best new, completed projects submitted in two categories: single-family and multi-family. A third, honorary mention will recognize one unbuilt project of note.

Winners and runners up will be determined by an esteemed panel of judges:

Brandon Berg , senior vice president of research & development at Andersen Corporation

, senior vice president of research & development at Andersen Corporation E.B. Min of Min Design

of Min Design Kevin Kudo-King , owner and principal at Olson Kundig

, owner and principal at Lisa Iwamoto principal at IwamotoScott

principal at IwamotoScott Ravi Raj , principal at Ravi Raj Architecture

, principal at Ravi Raj Architecture Rebecca Rudolph and Catherine Johnson of Design, Bitches

and of Design, Bitches William Hanley , editor in chief at Dwell

"Our homes are our sanctuaries – the places where we express our truest self," said Annie Zipfel, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Andersen Corporation. "We are inspired by the work of architects who design spaces designed for the way people live, with more opportunities for natural light and fresh air that welcome healthier, more sustainable living and bring the outdoors in."

The contest is open to certified individual architects and firms anywhere in the U.S. Students pursuing architecture-related degrees and recent graduates are also encouraged to apply in the unbuilt category.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to highlight the winners of this thoughtful competition, focusing on the importance of daylighting in residential design," says William Hanley, editor in chief at Dwell.

Projects will be judged based on the following criteria:

Creative approach to fenestration and daylighting;

Environmentally responsibility in creating safe, healthy living spaces, and built with responsibly sourced materials;

Structural innovation (i.e. use of new shapes and forms); and

Contextualism (whether the project is responsive to the conditions that surround the building, i.e. being sympathetic to scale, materials, and the program).

The shortlist of nominees will be revealed on Dwell.com no later than September 30, and Dwell will announce the judges' selection of winning projects on Dwell.com on October 4, in celebration of World Architecture Day. The projects will also be featured in the print magazine this winter.

