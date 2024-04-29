Andersen Expands Innovative Retractable Screen Portfolio, Creating a New Option Specifically for Andersen® Patio Doors

BAYPORT, Minn., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Andersen Corporation, manufacturer of America's most loved brand of windows and doors*, announced the launch of the latest addition to its innovative product portfolio: a retractable screen for Andersen® patio doors. This new product offering provides homeowners a seamless solution to fresh air and unobstructed views while keeping insects out, combining form with function for enhanced functionality and comfort.

The new retractable screen is designed to match perfectly with Andersen® 200 Series, 400 Series, and A-Series gliding patio doors. With premium metal hardware and high-end retention performance, it is designed not only to blend in, but also to impress. The new screen can easily be installed on existing Andersen A-Series, 400 Series, and 200 Series Gliding Patio Doors manufactured from 1990 to today, and it is an ideal addition to new doors.

"This launch of a retractable screen for Andersen patio doors helps homeowners enjoy the light, air, and views patio doors offer in an even more comfortable setting. While insect screens may not always be top of mind for homeowners, they are significant contributors to a home's comfort – their quality, function and aesthetic are critical," said Jesse Baldwin, business manager, storm door division engineering at Andersen Corporation. "Our commitment to products that delight our customers and enhance the experiences in their homes inspired the design of this product, and our broader series of retractable screens that are there when you need them and disappear when you don't."

Key features of the new Andersen retractable screen include:

One-of-a-kind design: Designed specifically for Andersen patio doors for a seamless fit inside the door frame that is tight with the door panel, and premium metal hardware for a high-end look and feel, with a full slate of 11 color finishes available.

A completely retractable screen allows unobstructed light and views when not in use. High-performing elements: Screen locks at bottom track for solid retention, tear-resistant screen cloth, engineered for durability, cycle tested 25,000 times for reliability.

The new Andersen retractable screen joins other thoughtfully designed options from Andersen, including the LuminAire® retractable screen for front doors and the Big Door retractable screen for Andersen folding outswing and MultiGlide™ doors.

Explore all insect screen options, windows, doors and more

*2022 Andersen brand surveys of U.S. contractors, builders, and homeowners.

ABOUT ANDERSEN CORPORATION

Andersen was founded in 1903 on the philosophy of working "all together" to deliver on its promise to its customers. Every day, the company's more than 13,000 employees are empowered to imagine what's possible and do what's right. Andersen delivers products for the way people live, unsurpassed performance for the comfort and peace of mind homeowners desire, and endless design options to achieve any style.

Headquartered in Bayport, Minn., Andersen Corporation and its subsidiaries manufacture and market window and door products under the Andersen®, Renewal by Andersen®, EMCO® and MQ™ brands. Andersen, a privately held company, operates manufacturing sites across North America and Europe. Andersen has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2024 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. Visit us at andersenwindows.com.

