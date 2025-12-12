Andersen Corporation Announces $52.2 Million in Profit Sharing and Nearly $5 Million of Community Support in 2025

BAYPORT, Minn., Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Andersen Corporation (Andersen), manufacturer of America's most trusted brand of window and doors*, proudly announces it has distributed more than $52.2 million in profit sharing to eligible employees in 2025.

In recognition of employee contributions to Andersen's 2025 business performance, each eligible employee was awarded up to $3,875 as part of the company's annual profit sharing program.

Andersen employees

Andersen's century-old tradition of profit sharing dates back to 1914 when founder Hans J. Andersen personally delivered the first checks. The program recognizes the contributions of each employee to the company's success.

"Andersen is America's most loved* and the #1 trusted window and door brand** because of our team," said Chris Galvin, chairman and chief executive officer at Andersen Corporation. "Sharing our profits with our more than 14,000 team members is one of the many ways we celebrate the dedication of our team members and reinforces our longstanding belief that we are stronger together."

Additionally, Andersen and its corporate foundation continued their longstanding commitment to philanthropy in 2025, donating more than $4.8 million to nonprofits addressing critical needs such as housing, trades education and hunger relief.

"Giving back is part of who we are at Andersen," said Eliza Chlebeck, vice president of communications and community and vice president of the Andersen Corporate Foundation. "Through philanthropy, volunteerism, and programs that empower employees to support causes they care about, we're proud to help strengthen our local communities. Together, we can create meaningful change that improves lives and builds a stronger future."

ABOUT ANDERSEN

Founded in 1903 on the philosophy of working "all together" to deliver on its promise to its customers, Andersen Corporation has built a century-long legacy of trust by delivering high-performance, reliable, and design-forward windows and doors. Empowering more than 14,000 employees every day to imagine what's possible and do what's right, Andersen is the largest window and door manufacturer in North America and the #1 trusted window and door brand among builders, contractors, architects, and homeowners. **

Headquartered in Bayport, Minn., privately held Andersen Corporation and its subsidiaries manufacture and market window and door products under the Andersen®, Renewal by Andersen®, EMCO®, and MQ® brands. Andersen operates manufacturing sites across North America and Europe. Committed to sustainability, Andersen has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2024 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. For more information about the company, its initiatives, and products, visit us at andersenwindows.com.

*2024 Andersen brand surveys of U.S. contractors, builders, homeowners & realtors

**2024 Andersen brand surveys of U.S. contractors, builders, architects & homeowners

