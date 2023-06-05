Dwell Magazine Presents Third Annual Andersen Bright Ideas Design Awards - Call for Entries Now Open

News provided by

Andersen Windows

05 Jun, 2023, 13:47 ET

BAYPORT, Minn., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In collaboration with Dwell Magazine, Andersen invites architects to submit entries for its third annual Bright Ideas Design Awards. The contest recognizes outstanding architectural projects showcasing fenestration in transformational design with exceptional, solar-oriented configurations.

Continue Reading
In collaboration with Dwell Magazine, Andersen invites architects to submit entries for its third annual Bright Ideas Design Awards. The contest recognizes outstanding architectural projects showcasing fenestration in transformational design with exceptional, solar-oriented configurations.
In collaboration with Dwell Magazine, Andersen invites architects to submit entries for its third annual Bright Ideas Design Awards. The contest recognizes outstanding architectural projects showcasing fenestration in transformational design with exceptional, solar-oriented configurations.

"Bright Ideas was launched to celebrate the work of architects who ingrain natural light into the ethos of their design. While daylight creates an awe-inspiring aesthetic, it also works to improve our daily lives by creating healthier homes and increased connectivity to the outdoors," said Tosha Di Iorio, senior manager segment marketing, architecture and design at Andersen. "The science of daylighting goes beyond creating as much natural light as possible and demands a balance of window size, spacing and glass selections with solar heat gain. We are proud to celebrate the efforts of these talented architects who design with intention and maximize occupant wellbeing."

The 2023 awards will recognize new, completed residential work submitted in two categories: single family and multifamily, as well as an unbuilt category for architecture students. There will be one winner and one runner-up in each category alongside an honorable mention for the student category.

"To mark our third annual Bright Ideas Design Contest, we are thrilled to include an unbuilt category for architecture students," said Brandon Berg, senior vice president of research, development and innovation at Andersen Corporation, and member of the Bright Ideas Design Awards judging panel. "These talented individuals will shape design for generations to come. Their future-focused mindset inspires us to continue to develop different and better products and solutions that create better experiences for everyone."

Winners and runner-ups will be determined by an esteemed panel of judges:

  • Brandon Berg, Senior Vice President of Research, Development and Innovation at Andersen Corporation
  • William Hanley, Editor-in-Chief of Dwell
  • Jesús Edmundo Robles, Jr, Dust Architects
  • Talitha Liu and Lexi Tsien, Soft-Firm
  • Estelle Bailey-Babenzien, Dream Awake

Awards Criteria 
The contest is open to licensed individual architects and firms around the world. The winning residential projects will be:

  • Creative in their approach to fenestration and daylighting.
  • Environmentally responsible with safe, healthy living spaces that incorporate recycled, renewable, or otherwise sustainable materials.
  • Structurally innovative in their use of new materials and/or methods.
  • Contextualized and responsive to their surroundings to ensure they fit into their environment.

"Dwell has always championed emerging designers and helped our readers discover new talent. We're excited to add a student category to this year's Bright Ideas Awards and continue to highlight what's next in design," says William Hanley, Dwell's editor-in-chief.

Interested parties are eligible to submit their projects between now and Friday, July 14, 2023. Dwell will name the winning projects on Monday, October 2, 2023, in honor of World Architecture Day. Selected projects will also be featured on Dwell.com and in the winter issue of Dwell Magazine.

For additional information, how to submit, and best practices, visit Dwell.com.

To learn more about the Andersen window and door product portfolio, architect-focused resources, and continuing education courses, visit AndersenWindows.com. 

Follow the award conversation and see projects shared on Instagram using the hashtag #andersenbrightideas, as entrants choose to share them.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN THIS CONTEST.  VOID IN PUERTO RICO AND WHERE PROHIBITED. Contest begins at 12:00:01 pm PT on 6/1/22 and ends at 10:00:01 pm PT on 7/15/22.  Open to licensed Architects who are current legal residents of the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia, and who are at least 18 and age of majority at the time of entry.  See the Official Rules here for detailed entry instructions, eligibility requirements, judging criteria, and other contest details.  Winning entries may be featured in editorial coverage on Dwell.com and in Dwell magazine.  Sponsor:  Andersen Windows, Inc., 100 Fourth Avenue North, Bayport, MN  55003; Administrator:  Dwell Media LLC, 595 Pacific Avenue, 4th Floor, San Francisco, CA 94133.  Andersen Windows, Inc. collects certain categories of personal information and uses this information in various ways, including contest fulfillment, order fulfillment and providing product information and services to you.  For more information, see: https://www.andersenwindows.com/support/privacy/.

ABOUT ANDERSEN WINDOWS & DOORS
Andersen was founded in 1903 on the philosophy of working "all together" to deliver on its promise to its customers. Every day, the company's more than 13,000 employees are empowered to imagine what's possible and do what's right. Andersen delivers products for the way people live, unmatched performance for the comfort and security homeowners desire, and endless design options to achieve any style.

Headquartered in Bayport, Minn., Andersen Corporation and its subsidiaries manufacture and market window and door products under the Andersen®, Renewal by Andersen®, EMCO® and MQ™ brands. Andersen, a privately held company, operates manufacturing sites across North America and Europe. Andersen has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2023 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. Visit us at AndersenWindows.com.

Follow us on Facebook @AndersenWindows, Twitter @AndersenWindows, and Instagram @andersen_windows.

© 2023 Andersen Corporation. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Andersen Windows

Also from this source

Andersen Expands Home Improvement Portfolio with New 100 Series Flush Fin Window

Andersen Introduces Contemporary Options for A-Series Patio Doors

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.