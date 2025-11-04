Andersen Windows Expands Commitment to Product Transparency and Sustainability with Three New Environmental Product Declarations Covering 14 Window Products

BAYPORT, Minn, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Andersen Windows, manufacturer of America's most trusted brand of windows and doors*, today announced the publication of three new Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs), covering 14 non-coastal window products across its 100 Series, 400 Series and A-Series product lines, further advancing the company's commitment to sustainability, product transparency and environmental stewardship.

Newly verified Andersen window products include:

Andersen’s newly verified 100 Series, 400 Series, and A-Series windows offer both design flexibility and verified environmental performance, supporting sustainable building goals without compromising aesthetics.

100 Series: Awning, Casement, Single-Hung, Gliding, Picture

400 Series: Awning, Casement, Double-Hung, Gliding, Picture

A-Series: Awning, Casement, Double-Hung, Picture

"At Andersen, sustainability is not just a goal — it's our responsibility," said George Bandy, Jr., chief sustainability officer at Andersen. "These three new EPDs reflect our deep commitment to transparency and continuous improvement. By helping our customers, our communities and the planet understand the benefits of our products, we're advancing meaningful change. This level of transparency is a critical step in our journey toward a more circular and resilient built environment."

An EPD is a third-party verified document that quantifies a product's impact on key environmental metrics such as carbon emissions, water usage, and energy consumption. These impacts are determined through a comprehensive lifecycle assessment (LCA), which, in this case, covers the cradle-to-gate stages, starting from raw material extraction and transportation through to manufacturing. EPDs standardize this data, making it easier to compare products and support transparency in sustainable design and construction.

Andersen's EPDs join our existing product certifications, such as Indoor Advantage™ Gold indoor air quality and recycled content, to help architects and designers meet green building goals by contributing to LEED®, WELL™, Green Globes® and the Living Building Challenge certifications. These declarations offer critical data for embodied carbon calculations, all while preserving the design flexibility for which Andersen is known. With customizable certified product options ranging in color, size and shape, customers can create distinctive spaces while understanding the environmental impact of their choices. All Andersen EPDs are developed in accordance with ISO 14025.

"With these new EPDs, Andersen continues to demonstrate leadership in product transparency. As EPDs become increasingly recognized as essential tools for sustainable design, Andersen is proud to be among the manufacturers making this level of environmental data publicly available," said Bandy. "We're committed to advancing accountability and empowering our customers with the information they need to make more sustainable choices."

This milestone builds on Andersen's legacy of environmental leadership and supports its broader sustainability strategy, which includes reducing greenhouse gas emissions, minimizing waste and designing products with circularity in mind.

*2024 Andersen brand surveys of U.S. contractors, builders, architects & homeowners

ABOUT ANDERSEN

Founded in 1903 on the philosophy of working "all together" to deliver on its promise to its customers, Andersen Corporation has built a century-long legacy of trust by delivering high-performance, reliable, and design-forward windows and doors. Empowering more than 13,000 employees every day to imagine what's possible and do what's right, Andersen is the largest window and door manufacturer in North America and America's #1 trusted window and door brand among builders, contractors, architects, and homeowners. *

Headquartered in Bayport, Minn., privately held Andersen Corporation and its subsidiaries manufacture and market window and door products under the Andersen®, Renewal by Andersen®, EMCO®, and MQ® brands. Andersen operates manufacturing sites across North America and Europe. Committed to sustainability, Andersen has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2024 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. For more information about the company, its initiatives, and products, visit us at andersenwindows.com.

