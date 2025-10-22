Elevating Efficiency: Andersen Adds Triple-Pane Glass Option to 100 Series Product Portfolio

BAYPORT, Minn., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Andersen Windows, manufacturer of America's most trusted brand of windows and doors*, today announced the launch of triple-pane glass options for its 100 Series products.

Andersen’s 100 Series triple-pane upgrade offers advanced thermal performance in a clean, modern profile. Andersen’s new triple-pane glass upgrade on 100 Series products offers enhanced energy efficiency

This new offering available on the 100 Series casement, awning and picture windows, brings high-performance glass technology to one of Andersen's most accessibly priced product lines, reinforcing the company's commitment to energy efficiency across its entire portfolio. Builders and professionals now have even more options to meet evolving energy codes and rising customer expectations for comfort, performance and value.

"Energy efficiency is central to our product strategy and part of our commitment to making sustainability-minded design available at every level," said Jessica Ehrlichmann, vice president and general manager, Andersen® windows and doors business units. "With the addition of triple-pane glass for our 100 Series products, we're expanding access to high-performance solutions that don't compromise on style or affordability. This offering joins our expansive portfolio of triple-pane options available across multiple Andersen product lines, giving homeowners and professionals more flexibility to meet energy codes, design goals and budget needs."

Key benefits of triple-pane windows include:

Improved energy efficiency: Three layers of glass help reduce heat transfer, keeping homes warmer in winter and cooler in summer.

Enhanced noise reduction: The additional glass pane and insulating airspaces help minimize outside noise for a quieter indoor environment.

Reduced Utility Costs: By minimizing the need for heating and cooling, triple-pane windows can contribute to savings on energy bills over time.

This new glass option also supports compliance with stretch energy codes, which are increasingly adopted by municipalities and states to drive higher building performance standards. These codes often require more stringent thermal performance, making triple-pane windows an ideal choice for builders and homeowners alike.

"Triple-pane glass is a powerful tool for improving thermal performance and reducing energy bills," said Nate Meyer, product manager at Andersen. "With seven distinct glazing options, the new 100 Series triple-pane offering empowers customers to fine-tune energy efficiency across diverse climates. And like all 100 Series products, windows with triple-pane glass feature a clean, modern design made with our Fibrex® composite material that is twice as strong as vinyl and built to last."

For product specifications, performance documents, limited warranty and ordering information, visit www.andersenwindows.com.

*2024 Andersen brand surveys of U.S. contractors, builders, architects & homeowners

ABOUT ANDERSEN

Founded in 1903 on the philosophy of working "all together" to deliver on its promise to its customers, Andersen Corporation has built a century-long legacy of trust by delivering high-performance, reliable, and design-forward windows and doors. Empowering more than 13,000 employees every day to imagine what's possible and do what's right, Andersen is the largest window and door manufacturer in North America and America's #1 trusted window and door brand among builders, contractors, architects, and homeowners.*

Headquartered in Bayport, Minn., privately held Andersen Corporation and its subsidiaries manufacture and market window and door products under the Andersen®, Renewal by Andersen®, EMCO®, and MQ® brands. Andersen operates manufacturing sites across North America and Europe. Committed to sustainability, Andersen has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2024 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. For more information about the company, its initiatives, and products, visit us at andersenwindows.com.

Follow Andersen Corporation on LinkedIn for more company news.

SOURCE Andersen Windows