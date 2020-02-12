Andersen Windows Introduces Bold New Look and Launches National Marketing Campaign

"Throughout our history, our drive to make windows and doors that are different and better has led us to pioneer new products, set higher standards for our industry and, ultimately, be America's premier window and door manufacturer," said Jay Lund, chairman and chief executive officer of Andersen. "It is with this same commitment to excellence and optimism for the future that we carry on the tradition of the Andersen brand our customers know and love."

Andersen's refreshed branding, including a new logo, inspirational tagline and national marketing campaign launching this spring, delivers an emotional message that speaks directly to today's homeowners.

"It is a distinct honor for Andersen to be invited into our customers' homes," said Annie Zipfel, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of Andersen. "Our brand is inspired by the lives people live and our ultimate goal is to inspire our customers to love the life they see."

Celebrating Self Expression

Every home is as unique as the people who make it their own. Every Andersen window or door is crafted to deliver the custom experience customers expect. This spring, Andersen will for the first time in over a decade launch a national advertising campaign featuring inspiring stories of people enjoying the moments they create in their home through the lens of their Andersen windows and doors.

In a first look at one of the advertisements, Andersen aims to connect its homeowner and building trade professional audiences through shared experiences of joy, imagination and wonder.

Logo Evolution

Unveiled today, the new Andersen Windows and Doors logo is both a nod to the past, and an embodiment of the company's future.

The new logo elevates Andersen's distinctive color orange, a color that reflects the joy, enthusiasm and warmth that Andersen shares with its customers, communities and employees. The shield, which has long been part of the Andersen logo, has been repositioned as an upward-facing triangle — which, in Greek, stands for "opening" or "doorway" — representing the company's stability and strength. Finally, the removal of the letters "AW" from the logo broadens the brand to reflect the entirety of the company's current portfolio, including highly customizable entryways, patio doors and big doors.

Introducing a new tagline: Love the life you see.™

Windows and doors are the frames through which customers express themselves and imagine what's possible. Andersen's new tagline, Love the life you see.™, reflects the aspirational and everyday experiences building professionals strive for and homeowners expect.

About Andersen Corporation

Andersen was founded in 1903 on the philosophy of working "all together" to deliver on its promise to its customers. Every day, the company's more than 10,000 employees are empowered to imagine what's possible and do what's right. Andersen delivers products for the way people live, unmatched performance for the comfort and security homeowners desire, and endless design options to achieve any style.

Headquartered in Bayport, Minn., Andersen Corporation and its subsidiaries manufacture and market window and door products under the Andersen®, Renewal by Andersen®, EMCO®, Weiland®, MQ™ and Heritage™ brands. Andersen, a privately held company, operates manufacturing sites across North America and Europe. Andersen has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. Visit us at andersenwindows.com.

