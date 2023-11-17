Anderson Collaborative, the Leading Miami Data-Driven Marketing and PR Agency, Recognized for Continued Commitment to Excellence with Prestigious Awards

The Firm was Named as a Clutch Global Leader for 2023 and an UpCity 'Best Of' Award Winner

MIAMI, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anderson Collaborative, the leading Miami-based, data-driven marketing and public relations agency, announced today it is the recipient of two prestigious industry awards. The firm was named as a Clutch Global Leader for 2023 out of just 1,000 companies worldwide. In addition, UpCity awarded it with its 'Best Of' distinction, alongside only 108 companies in the state of Florida. These notable recognitions come at a time when Anderson Collaborative is accelerating at 118% year-over-year revenue growth.

Founded in 2019, Anderson Collaborative offers services including website design, public relations, cross-channel promotion, brand development, and data analytics. This year's awards follow multiple earlier recognitions for the agency. Clutch, the data-driven source supplying ratings and reviews of leading IT, marketing and business services companies, previously named Anderson Collaborative as one of the top 100 B2B companies within the Miami region. Meanwhile, UpCity, a top trusted service provider of business listings, heralded it as a Local Excellence Winner.

"Our team at Anderson Collaborative is dedicated to raising brand awareness for our clients which is why it is an honor to be recognized by both Clutch and UpCity for our hard work and successful strategies," said Trevor Anderson, founder and CEO of Anderson Collaborative. "2023 was a milestone year for the firm, and we look forward to carrying that same upward trajectory into the new year."

Anderson Collaborative's diverse client portfolio embodies sectors including hospitality, retail, lifestyle, product, financial, and more. The agency not only works with clients within South Florida but around the globe, expanding its strategic marketing efforts through integrated partnerships with Amazon advertising, Facebook marketing and CallRail as well as Shopify and BigCommerce. For more information on Anderson Collaborative, visit www.andersoncollaborative.com.

About Anderson Collaborative
Anderson Collaborative is a privately owned digital agency headquartered in Miami, Florida. Established in 2019, the award-winning firm provides data-driven marketing, web, brand strategy, and analytics services to a broad range of clientele throughout the United States. For more information, call (305) 777-0471 or visit www.andersoncollaborative.com.

Media Contact:
Kristen Skladd
586-222-2423
[email protected]

SOURCE Anderson Collaborative

