Andesa Services Successfully Completes SOC 1, SOC 2, and SOC 3 Examinations, Reinforcing Commitment to Security and Compliance

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Andesa Services, a leading provider of policy and executive benefit plan administration solutions in the advanced market industry, is proud to announce the successful completion of its SOC 1 Type II, SOC 2 Type II, and SOC 3 examinations. These independent audits, conducted by a certified public accounting firm, validate the company's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of security, availability, processing integrity, and confidentiality.

The SOC (System and Organization Controls) examinations are governed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and are widely recognized as benchmarks for trust and transparency in service organizations.

SOC 1 Type II focuses on internal controls over financial reporting.

SOC 2 Type II evaluates controls relevant to security and availability over a defined period.

SOC 3 provides a general-use report that demonstrates the same principles as SOC 2 but is intended for public distribution.

"Achieving all three SOC certifications isn't just a milestone. It's a validation to our customers and partners that we operate with credibility, accountability, and a relentless focus on excellence." said Jacque Hunter, Enterprise Risk Management Officer and General Counsel.

Andesa is a leading provider of policy and plan administration solutions in the Advanced Markets including policy transaction management and NQDC recordkeeping. These solutions simplify the ongoing administration of complex life insurance and annuity products in BOLI, COLI, ICOLI, and Private Placement. By utilizing market and product expertise, configurable capabilities for complex products, and security and reliability at scale, Andesa improves speed to market, and empowers carriers and brokers to serve high-value markets confidently. For more information on Andesa, please visit www.AndesaServices.com.

