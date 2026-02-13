Andesa Signs Agreement with M Financial Group to Drive Digital Transformation in Advanced Markets

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Andesa Services, Inc., a leading provider of technology solutions for the life insurance and annuity industry, has signed an agreement with M Financial Group to modernize legacy systems and streamline operations for the company's in-force SERP, DBO, and split-dollar plans.

Leadership at M Financial, a prominent financial services and distribution company, sought to address reporting gaps, introduce automation, and enhance compliance capabilities across the company's portfolio of SERP, DBO, and split-dollar plans. To achieve its objectives, M Financial turned to Andesa's Plan Administration platform to enhance operational efficiency, integrate data, ensure compliance readiness, simplify client and product onboarding, and support scalability.

Following a successful trial period, a phased implementation commenced on November 3, 2025, with completion expected in early 2026.

"Andesa is known across the industry as a leading recordkeeping and plan administration provider, especially in the advanced markets," said Jeff Currie, SVP of M Financial's Corporate Solutions. "We're glad to begin this transformational journey with Andesa and expect it to result in enhanced capabilities within our plan portfolio."

This initiative underscores Andesa's commitment to simplifying complexity for NQDC record keeping and ongoing administration. By leveraging Andesa's Plan Administration Solution, M Financial sets a benchmark for digital transformation and operational excellence in the life insurance and annuity sector.

Angela Conn, Andesa's Chief Client Officer said, "Our partnership with M Financial represents a shared vision for innovation and client-centric service in advanced markets. By combining Andesa's expertise in technology with M Financial's commitment to client success, we are creating a foundation of scalable excellence for advanced market administration."

Andesa is a leading provider of policy and plan administration solutions in the Advanced Markets including policy transaction management and NQDC recordkeeping. These solutions simplify the ongoing administration of complex life insurance and annuity products in BOLI, COLI, ICOLI, and Private Placement. By utilizing market and product expertise, configurable capabilities for complex products, and security and reliability at scale, Andesa improves speed to market, and empowers carriers and brokers to serve high-value markets confidently.

