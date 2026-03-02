Andesite Achieves PCI DSS Compliance, Strengthening Trust and Security Measures for Banks, Credit Unions, and Financial Institutions

Independent assessment validates Andesite's security controls for protecting sensitive payment data in highly regulated environments

MCLEAN, Va., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Andesite, the Human-AI SOC company, today announced it has achieved compliance with the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), following an independent assessment of the company's security controls and operational practices. This achievement affirms Andesite as a trusted security partner for banks, credit unions, payment processors, and other highly regulated financial institutions.

PCI DSS is a globally recognized security standard that ensures organizations that process, store, or transmit payment card data implement robust protections. By achieving PCI DSS compliance, Andesite has demonstrated that its own infrastructure and operations meet these rigorous standards, providing financial services security teams with assurance that the AI-powered tools supporting their SOC operations are built on a foundation aligned with the same controls they are required to uphold.

"Financial institutions operate in one of the most highly scrutinized threat and regulatory environments," said Dave Brown, CISO and CIO at Andesite. "Achieving PCI DSS compliance reflects the work our team has invested in building compliance into our secure platform. This milestone strengthens the trust our customers and partners place in us to meet the highest standards of data security."

Andesite's Human-AI SOC is designed to strengthen security operations for financial institutions managing high volumes of alerts across complex, hybrid environments. The product automates investigation and enrichment, manages high-volume alerts and threat intelligence, and accelerates time to detect, investigate, and respond, while keeping humans responsible for decisions and outcomes. For payment-focused environments, this means faster identification of fraud-related activity, insider risk, and infrastructure threats.

Andesite is secure and compliant by design. From inception, the company has built a security, trust and safety program that permeates all of its practices. Security is at the core of Andesite's Human-AI SOC product. Their Safe AI Architecture™ protects customers' data, applications, and networks with end-to-end encryption, no extract, transform, and load (ETL) requirements, and assurance that their AI is not trained on customers' data.

The PCI DSS certification builds on Andesite's broader compliance posture, which includes FedRAMP High "In Process" designation, SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, 27701, and 42001, HITRUST, and CSA STAR and AI-STAR Level 2 certifications. Together, these assessments reflect a consistent approach to security and responsible AI governance across the company's technology and operations.

Andesite's Human-AI SOC empowers cybersecurity teams with the actionable insights they need to make critical decisions, assess threats, and determine risk levels. It enables them to conduct and automate investigations and enrichment, manage high-volume alerts and process threat intelligence reports in minutes. Andesite's AI technology connects silos and reduces inefficiencies across data sources, tools and platforms in their security ecosystem, helping SOC teams to accelerate time to detect, investigate and respond. Before Andesite, the company leaders and founders spent decades protecting our nation and some of the largest enterprises on the planet against sophisticated adversaries. Andesite embodies their sense of mission and commitment to develop security products that empower those who work protecting others.

