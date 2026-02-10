Andesite Partners with Second Front Systems to Deliver the Human-AI SOC to U.S. Department of War

The partnership fulfills a cornerstone of Andesite's mission to protect those who protect others.

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of War and allied government agencies now can deploy advanced Human-Artificial Intelligence (AI) Security Operations Center (SOC) technologies after a new partnership between Andesite AI (Andesite) and Second Front Systems (2F).

Andesite's Human-AI SOC will be available through 2F Game Warden , Second Front's DevSecOps platform built to accelerate authorization and deployment across U.S. and allied government environments. The partnership gives government users a faster, authorized way to deploy Andesite's best-in-class AI security capabilities into real-world operations.

"Andesite was founded by leaders who spent decades operating in environments where trust and security are non-negotiable," said Brian Carbaugh, Co-Founder and CEO at Andesite. "That experience inspired us to build solutions that support and empower those who protect others. We are honored to partner with Second Front to strengthen AI security capabilities across the public sector."

Andesite's bona fides were further bolstered recently as the company secured a strategic investment from IQT, the not-for-profit strategic investor for the U.S. national security community and America's allies.

"Andesite offers a unique capability built by a diverse team of national security, cybersecurity, AI, and data experts," said Grant Whiting, Partner, Investments at IQT. "Their solution can help improve national security and keep America one step ahead of its adversaries."

Andesite's Human-AI SOC technology empowers cybersecurity and national security teams with actionable insights that matter most to their organization's risk profile. It accelerates time to detect, investigate, and respond while connecting data silos and reducing inefficiencies across data sources, tools, and platforms in the security ecosystem.

"AI doesn't win missions—deployed AI does," said Mamie Cruse, Chief Mission Officer at Second Front. "This partnership reflects our commitment to delivering advanced AI capabilities to government operators through secure, compliant, and mission-ready deployment paths."

From inception, Andesite has built a security, trust and safety program that permeates all of its practices. Andesite's Safe AI Architecture™ protects customer data, applications, and networks with end-to-end encryption, no extract, transform, and load (ETL) requirements, and the assurance that their AI is not trained with customers' data.

Andesite has achieved FedRAMP High In-Process and recently completed its SOC 2 Type II audit, HITRUST e1, and ISO 27001, 27701, and 42001 certifications.

About Andesite

Andesite's Human-AI SOC empowers cybersecurity teams with the actionable insights they need to make critical decisions, assess threats, and determine risk levels. It enables them to conduct and automate investigations and enrichment, manage high-volume alerts and process threat intelligence reports in minutes. Andesite's AI technology connects silos and reduces inefficiencies across data sources, tools and platforms in their security ecosystem, helping SOC teams to accelerate time to detect, investigate and respond. Before Andesite, the company leaders and founders spent decades protecting our nation and some of the largest enterprises on the planet against sophisticated adversaries. Andesite embodies their sense of mission and commitment to develop security products that empower those who work protecting others.

About Second Front Systems

Second Front Systems (2F) is a public-benefit software company powering software for the free world. We eliminate the friction that slows innovation, enabling faster, more secure development and deployment of software across government and regulated networks. Built by national security veterans and backed by top-tier venture capital, our platform is trusted by the world's leading organizations to cut deployment timelines from years to weeks. We move fast, solve hard problems, and deliver trusted capabilities where they're needed most. Our work strengthens global security and gives the United States and its allies a lasting competitive advantage. Learn more at secondfront.com.

