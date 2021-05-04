Andi Campbell Joins WellSpark Health as Chief Growth Officer

Ms. Campbell brings a proven track record of results and an extensive background in people and culture strategies to WellSpark. Ms. Campbell was most recently Senior Vice President, Head of People and Culture, at LAZ Parking, one of the largest parking companies in the world, headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. Before her LAZ position, Ms. Campbell held leadership positions at LPL Financial and Proactive Approach, both in San Diego, California. Ms. Campbell was named a "Game Changer" by Workforce Magazine in 2014. She was a featured speaker at TEDx Hartford 2017 with her topic Bringing Human(s) Back to Work and DisruptHR 1.0 in Hartford with HR on the Frontline of the Self-Care Revolution. "I'm excited to join the talented team at WellSpark and bring my knowledge and experience to its customers. In my previous position, I was a WellSpark customer, so I know how the team works directly alongside a company's employees to help them understand and solve the complex, multidimensional issues impacting their health and wellness," said Ms. Campbell.

"WellSpark addresses employees' unmet health needs to help employers manage the business issues associated with the health of their workforce," said Roberta Wachtelhausen, President of WellSpark. "Andi's background and experience fit perfectly with our comprehensive approach to address the biological, psychological, and social issues employees face today. We're delighted to have her on our team."

Ms. Campbell holds a bachelor's degree in English and a master's degree in Industrial Organizational Psychology, both from National University. She is a Certified Professional in Learning and Performance (CPLP), Certified Yoga Teacher (200-hour), Black Belt in Tang Soo Do, Certified Intuitive Coach, and an Integrative Nutrition Health Coach.

About WellSpark

WellSpark Health, a leading wellbeing, disease prevention and management company, delivers a full suite of customized programs designed to support the modern workforce in achieving their personal well. Working with WellSpark, employers create a culture of health motivating employees to engagement and enduring change. This ultimately leads to mitigating future healthcare costs, improving productivity and engagement, and reducing absenteeism. Based in Connecticut, WellSpark serves public and private sector employers throughout the United States. WellSpark is part of the EmblemHealth family of companies. For more information, visit wellsparkhealth.com.

Contact: Kim Kann

860-409-6422

[email protected]

SOURCE WellSpark Health

