ANDIE MACDOWELL TO BE HONORED WITH GRACIES ICON AWARD FROM ALLIANCE FOR WOMEN IN MEDIA FOUNDATION AT 51ST ANNUAL GRACIE AWARDS

YVETTE NICOLE BROWN TO HOST ON MAY 19 IN LOS ANGELES, WITH A SPECIAL PERFORMANCE BY FOUR-TIME GRAMMY®-NOMINATED ARTIST MICKEY GUYTON

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF) today announced that acclaimed actress and global icon Andie MacDowell will receive the Gracies Icon Award, and that two-time Emmy-nominated actress, writer, and producer Yvette Nicole Brown will host the 51st Annual Gracie Awards® Gala on Tuesday, May 19, at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, in Beverly Hills. The evening will also feature a special performance by four-time GRAMMY®-nominated artist Mickey Guyton.

The Gracies Icon Award honors a woman whose impact extends far beyond entertainment, one who has reshaped how women are seen, what they can be, and what audiences expect. It is not awarded for a single role or moment, but for a body of work defined by authenticity, resilience, and an unwavering sense of self in an industry that rarely makes space easy.

From her Palme d'Or-winning breakout at the 1989 Cannes Film Festival, Sex, Lies, and Videotape, a film that pierced the cultural zeitgeist and remains one of cinema's most resonant explorations of women's voices and autonomy, to Green Card, Groundhog Day, and Four Weddings and a Funeral, MacDowell has proven herself one of the most compelling actresses of her generation. A four-time Golden Globe-nominated actress, she earned her most recent nomination for Maid, the critically acclaimed Netflix limited series opposite her daughter Margaret Qualley that became one of the platform's most-streamed series of the year and was named one of AFI's Top Television Programs of the Year. She currently stars in Hallmark's beloved drama The Way Home, now in its fourth and final season. In 2025, she celebrated her 40th consecutive year as spokesperson for L'Oréal Paris - and when the world told women to disappear quietly, she embraced her naturally silver curls on a red carpet and started a conversation the culture is still having.

"Andie MacDowell belongs in the company of the legends who have carried this award before her," said Becky Brooks, President of AWMF. "She has shown us what it looks like to lead with integrity, to grow with intention, and to stay fully, unapologetically herself, and she has done it in a way that has opened doors for women across the industry. We are honored to recognize her at the 51st Annual Gracie Awards."

For Brown, this hosting role is personal. "My first Gracie for my work in Community was my first acting award - other than a certificate in high school drama," Brown said with a laugh. "For it to be an award named after the amazing Gracie Allen meant the world to me. And to return this year as a Gracie winner myself, for Squeezed, a podcast close to my heart, makes this evening even more special. I hope it's a fun, celebratory love letter to all the winners and to Gracie Allen herself."

Yvette Nicole Brown is a two-time Emmy-nominated actress, writer, and producer best known for her role in Community. Her film work includes Dreamgirls, Tropic Thunder, and Avengers: Endgame, and she can currently be seen starring alongside Rainn Wilson and Lil Rel Howery in Code 3. In animation, she voices roles in Disney/Pixar's Inside Out 2 and Disney Animation's Zootopia 2. She is also the NAACP Image Award-nominated writer and executive producer of Always a Bridesmaid, streaming on Netflix, and hosts Squeezed with Yvette Nicole Brown, a podcast love letter to caregivers produced by Lemonada Media. A dedicated advocate, Brown serves on the national boards of DonorsChoose (where she is Vice Chair), EMILY's List, MPTF, and SAG-AFTRA.

Mickey Guyton is a four-time GRAMMY®-nominated artist and country music trailblazer. With her debut album Remember Her Name, she became the first Black female artist nominated for Best Country Album, Best Country Song, and Best Country Solo Performance, and the first Black woman to perform on the GRAMMYs stage. Named TIME's Breakthrough Artist of the Year and CMT's Breakout Artist of the Year, Guyton has taken the global stage - from national broadcasts and major sporting events to international audiences - continuing to expand the boundaries of country music.

The Gracie Awards Gala is fundamentally rooted in supporting AWMF's charitable endeavors. As a non-profit organization, AWMF is committed to developing educational programs, charitable activities, and scholarship initiatives that directly benefit women in the media. Through these investments, AWMF remains steadfast in its mission to cultivate growth, empowerment, and leadership opportunities for women throughout the industry.

Rose Gold Sponsors including ABC News, Bloomberg, CNN, Disney, ESPN, Hallmark Media, Jamie Kern Lima, Lauren's Kids Foundation, Paramount+, Premiere Networks as well as Katz Media Group, BBC Studios, NCTA, The Internet & Television Association, NBCU, iHeartMedia, Hearst Media Group, Graham Media Group, Audacy and Hofstra University.

The complete list of this year's winners and event details may also be found at www.allwomeninmedia.org.

About The Gracie Awards

The Gracie Awards is the largest fundraiser of the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation which advances women in media through educational programs and scholarships. The Gracie Awards honors exemplary programming and individual talent created by, for, and about women. The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation has created partnerships and joint initiatives with the Emma Bowen Foundation, the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), NCTA - The Internet & Television Association and other organizations that are philosophically aligned with the mission of the Foundation. For more information about The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation and the Gracie Awards please visit allwomeninmedia.org and follow us on Instagram (@allwomeninmedia), Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Press Assets:

Gracie Awards logo here; courtesy of AWMF

2025 Gracie Awards sizzle reel here; courtesy of AWMF

SOURCE Alliance for Women in Media Foundation