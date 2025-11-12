Andor Health and Sentara Health Complete Rollout of Agentic, AI-Powered ThinkAndor® Virtual Nursing Across 1,742 Rooms across 12 hospitals

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Andor Health, the AI company reimagining virtual care with the #1 agentic AI software infrastructure for healthcare, announced today that Sentara Health has signed an expanded agreement for an enterprise license of ThinkAndor®. This milestone reflects Sentara's continued commitment to leveraging AI to transform healthcare delivery across its enterprise.

Sentara Health, one of the top 20 largest not-for-profit integrated health systems in the United States, serves communities through 12 hospitals, a robust health plan, and more than 34,000 employees across Virginia, Northeastern North Carolina, and Florida. Building on the early success of ThinkAndor® Virtual Nursing, Sentara will now scale AI-driven workflows systemwide to support its strategic digital transformation initiatives.

Under the enterprise license, Sentara will roll out ThinkAndor® across priority programs, enabling all 1,742 hospital rooms across 12 facilities, including:

Agentic AI Virtual Nursing with Ambient Documentation

Agentic AI Virtual Sitting and Patient Safety with Ambient Observation

Agentic AI Orchestration with Remote Consultations (supporting eICU and acute care telehealth)

Agentic AI Transitional Care Management (virtual support)

Additional programs in the enterprise roadmap include Remote Patient Monitoring, AI-powered Observation Agents, Behavioral Health consults, and Infection Control. These use cases, jointly prioritized by Sentara and Andor, are designed to deliver measurable ROI, clinician workflow optimization, and quality enhancements across the health system.

"Sentara's investment in an enterprise license of ThinkAndor® demonstrates the value AI can bring to health systems when deployed at scale," said Raj Toleti, Chairman and CEO of Andor Health. "With ThinkAndor®, Sentara can accelerate its digital transformation, optimize workflows across the enterprise, and deliver meaningful improvements in patient care while reducing clinician burden. Together, we are shaping the future of intelligent healthcare."

"At Sentara, we are committed to driving innovation that delivers extraordinary experiences for our patients, members, and care teams," said Tim Skeen, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Sentara Health. "By expanding our collaboration with Andor Health through an enterprise license, and after a successful rollout of virtual nursing across 1,742 rooms in 12 hospitals, we are poised to scale agentic AI-enabled workflows across the enterprise, in partnership with Andor Health."

This agreement underscores the proven impact of ThinkAndor® across Sentara's clinical operations and positions the health system as a national leader in AI-enabled healthcare transformation.

About Andor Health

Andor Health revolutionizes clinical care through generative AI-powered virtual care experiences across the care continuum. Our virtual care experiences empower healthcare providers with actionable insights & ambient monitoring to deliver care at scale, with proven return on investment. ThinkAndor®, the #1 agentic AI software infrastructure for healthcare, leverages AI agents to harness generative AI unlocking data stored in various systems, including electronic medical records, biometric devices, & other signals to deliver actionable intelligence in real time to care teams. By optimizing communication workflows, ThinkAndor® accelerates time to treatment, decreases clinician burnout, and drives better patient outcomes. For more information, visit Andor Health or follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

Media Contact:

Andor Health

Jennifer Skitsko – SVP, Marketing

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Andor Health