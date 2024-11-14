Andor Health Brings AI-first ThinkAndor® Virtual Nursing to Sentara Health

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Andor Health, an artificial intelligence (AI) company reimagining virtual care, deploys AI-first ThinkAndor® Virtual Nursing at Sentara Health. Sentara is among the top 20 largest not-for-profit integrated health systems in the country, with 34,000 employees and 12 hospitals in Virginia, Northeastern North Carolina, and Florida. Sentara is strategically focused on innovation and creating an extraordinary healthcare experience for its patients and members.

Health systems continue to face nursing shortages. ThinkAndor® Virtual Nursing leverages AI to reduce the burden felt by these shortages, allowing bedside nurses more time for direct patient care. ThinkAndor® uses AI models to streamline nursing workflows and proactively automate admission and discharge planning. ThinkAndor® Virtual Nursing tailors patient care by automatically prompting users to complete documentation, follow-ups, and other administrative tasks.

Using fixed, in-room devices, Sentara will leverage existing nursing staff to launch ThinkAndor® Virtual Nursing at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in Norfolk, Va., in the medical-surgical and intermediate care units, with plans to expand systemwide. Seamless integration with Sentara's electronic health record (EHR) system will allow ThinkAndor® to configure EHR-driven signals and automate intervention opportunities such as pending admissions, timely discharge, and patient education.

"By implementing virtual nursing, Sentara is focusing on patient-centered care that uses technology to support our care teams better," explained Mary Morin, Chief Nursing Officer, Sentara Health. "Sentara is committed to leveraging technology to improve outcomes, and AI-first ThinkAndor® is designed to improve access to and delivery of care for patients and providers."

"AI technology, when used responsibly, assists and supports the nurses and care team in delivering effective patient care outcomes. By leveraging an AI-first approach, ThinkAndor® Virtual Nursing supports the bedside care team to deliver direct patient care," Raj Toleti, Chairman and CEO, Andor Health. "ThinkAndor® is fundamentally enhancing the way care is delivered by using AI to orchestrate patient observation with computer vision, streamline documentation with voice & natural language processing, and enhance collaboration workflows."

