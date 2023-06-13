Andor Health Brings the Power of OpenAI & ChatGPT at Scale with Oracle Health's Validation

News provided by

Andor Health

13 Jun, 2023, 09:30 ET

ORLANDO, Fla., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Andor Health, a company that provides world-renowned healthcare organizations a better way to connect and collaborate, has been validated by Oracle's open developer program, called code, and now can connect to the Oracle Health's electronic health record (EHR). The validation process, provided by Oracle Health, includes security, operational, functional, and UX reviews of a third-party application's connection to the EHR via FHIR APIs. ThinkAndor® brings the power of OpenAI and ChatGPT to virtual health interactions including virtual nursing and virtual sitting, which can reduce cost and provide needed scalability. By seamlessly connecting into the EHR, ThinkAndor® allows health systems to establish a sustainable virtual health strategy.

Using OpenAI and GPT, ThinkAndor® helps enable the entire health system to virtually provide care at the bedside or at home. By unifying virtual care delivery from across all settings into one cohesive platform, users can conduct visits, rounding (including nursing, virtual sitting, & remote consultations), and patient monitoring (including hospital-at-home) – all virtually – while also enabling secure collaboration. ThinkAndor® also offers configurable digital front doors with an AI virtual assistant and, by configuring multiple services into a unified virtual health experience, creates the next dimension of virtual care.

"Several health systems using Oracle Health's EHR already rely on Andor to deliver virtual health solutions at scale. ThinkAndor® demonstrates a 35% reduction in abandonment rates, can reduce the cost of virtual nursing by 30% & virtual sitting by 70%, and can drop readmission rates by 40% with our virtual visits, virtual rounding and virtual community collaboration capabilities," said Srini Surendranath, chief product and strategy officer at Andor Health. "We now have the opportunity to expand our suite of offerings with Oracle Health to drive additional connections for customers." 

"Oracle is working to make healthcare more open and connected," said Jake Engle, senior director of open developer experience, Oracle Health. "Our validation program helps developers get their applications within a clinician or health administrator's workflow and provides organizations peace of mind the solutions have cleared a rigorous technical review."

About Andor Health
At Andor Health, our mission is to change the way care teams connect and collaborate. By harnessing machine and human intelligence, our cloud-based platform unlocks data stored in electronic medical records to deliver real-time actionable intelligence to care teams inside and outside their enterprise. By optimizing communication workflows, our solutions accelerate time to treatment, decrease clinician burnout, and drive better patient outcomes. For more information, visit Andor Health or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contacts

Andor Health
Jennifer Skitsko - SVP, Marketing
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Andor Health

