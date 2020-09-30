Andor Health Collaborates with Mentor to Deliver Next Generation, AI-Powered Virtual Experiences with Microsoft Technology

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Andor Health and Mentor Worldwide LLC have formed a collaboration to provide the aesthetic physician community with the next-generation virtual health experiences to enhance the relationship between a surgeon and their patients.

As part of the initiative, Andor Health will use Microsoft Azure and its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to provide innovative ways to enable virtual health visits, delivering frictionless, enhanced provider and patient experiences in a sustainable way. The importance of this initiative was heightened as the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the ability of plastic surgeons and their practices to safely connect with their patients.

ThinkAndor™, the AI-powered platform for healthcare institutions, uses Azure AI and Microsoft Teams to help configure pre- and post-visit patient experience while the AI virtual assistant delivers relevant clinical content from the electronic health record (EHR) in the virtual health session. The result is a frictionless, engaging and positive virtual interaction allowing physicians and patients to communicate more efficiently.

Using Azure Cognitive Services and Azure Machine Learning, the ThinkAndor platform improves the delivery of virtual care in a number of unique ways, including:

Securely bringing patient and clinical context from source systems, like the EHR, directly into virtual visits,

Enabling natural language processing for voice dictated notes and recommending tasks to be pushed into the EHR,

AI/Bot driven configuration of virtual visits,

Managing and configuring a virtual waiting room,

Enabling post-visit triggers and notifications to clinicians and care team members.

From the moment the surgeon enrolls a patient, Andor Health's AI and bot driven experience navigates providers through a simple and effective wizard-based onboarding that quickly allows organizations to enable virtual consultations.

"We have taken great care to develop one of the world's leading virtual health experiences and paid special attention to integrating it into clinical systems," says Raj Toleti, CEO of Andor Health. "Eliminating abandonment rates and saving care teams valuable time are keys to improving the quality of all patient interactions. Andor is proud to partner with Microsoft to offer this premier virtual health experience and configurator that will be impactful for Mentor's customers."

Patty Obermeier, Vice President, US Health and Life Sciences, Microsoft Corp. said, "Our collaboration with Andor and Mentor brings together the expertise of empowering experiences for clinicians with the power of Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Teams and Azure Cognitive services. Integrating Azure AI and bot capabilities with the ThinkAndor platform will enable a streamlined experience and personalization between patient and provider improving care delivery and healthcare outcomes."

At Andor Health, our mission is to change the way care teams connect and collaborate. By harnessing machine and human intelligence, our cloud-based platform unlocks data stored in electronic medical records to deliver real-time actionable intelligence to care teams – both inside and outside of their enterprise. By optimizing communication workflows, our solutions accelerate time to treatment, decrease clinician burnout, and drive better patient outcomes. For more information, visit Andor Health or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

