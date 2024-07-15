Andor Health Announces Rapid Growth During 2024

ORLANDO, Fla., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Andor Health , an AI-first company reimagining virtual care, announces the addition of new customers, expanded footprints with existing customers, and the increase of key partnerships driving the company's accelerated growth.

During the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, Andor Health implemented 28 health system deployments. The company added accounts across 13 states, serving more than 15,000 providers and over 100 hospitals. Notable new partnerships include Emory Healthcare, Mercy, Ballad Health, and Oklahoma State University.

Andor Health expanded its relationship with the Medical University of South Carolina including expanding school-based virtual care across the state of South Carolina and revolutionizing emergency care with virtual rounding. Andor Health also continued to implement and support enterprise-level partnerships with prominent, technology-forward health systems like the Medical University of South Carolina, Tampa General Hospital, and Orlando Health.

In addition, Andor Health formally established several strategic business agreements, including partnerships to leverage Google Cloud MedLM, Vertex Search, and BigQuery as part of a multi-cloud AI capability. MedLM is a family of medically tuned GPT models for the healthcare and life science industry designed to support ambient experiences for clinicians at the point of care through ThinkAndor®. Andor Health also developed partnerships with AVIA Marketplace and Panda Health and continued to expand its integration with Microsoft, which is driving significant traction with joint customers.

"As we move into the next phase of our company's journey, I'm thrilled to announce that we are experiencing unprecedented growth. This achievement is a testament to the dedication, innovation, and resilience of our team," announced Raj Toleti, chairman & CEO of Andor Health. "Our commitment to revolutionizing AI (artificial intelligence) for healthcare remains our focus, and we will continue forging innovative partnerships and developing best-in-class solutions ensuring optimized care delivery."

Andor Health's AI-first virtual care platform for collaboration, documentation, and observation, ThinkAndor®, expanded capabilities to include ambient documentation. This innovative new capability simplifies the documentation process while enabling nurses and staff members to focus on patient care, leading to enhanced satisfaction among both patients and staff. Health systems with ambient documentation save 3.5 hours per shift per unit and reduce clicks by 160 for bedside nurses during the admission process.

ThinkAndor® has earned multiple recognitions, including winning the ATA (American Telemedicine Association) Telehealth Innovators Challenge in-patient care solutions category, ranking the highest in client experience in the Black Book Hospital Survey for virtual care collaboration solutions, and being the top reviewed digital health solution by AVIA Marketplace. ThinkAndor® is also the highest-rated virtual care platform by KLAS.

Visit Andor Health to learn how you can achieve more with AI-powered virtual care experiences®.

About Andor Health

Andor Health revolutionizes clinical care through generative AI-powered virtual experiences across the continuum. ThinkAndor® empowers healthcare providers with actionable insights and ambient monitoring by harnessing generative AI to procure, process, and intelligently translate data and signals trapped in various systems, including electronic medical records and biometric devices. With proven ROI, ThinkAndor® puts AI into action by improving workflows, time to treatment, patient outcomes, and clinical productivity. For more information, visit Andor Health or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contacts

Andor Health

Jennifer Skitsko - SVP, Marketing

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Andor Health